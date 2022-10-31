Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins seeks explanation from the NFL after violent hit

Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is looking for answers after a questionable moment during Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The five-time Pro Bowler took to social media on Sunday to ask the NFL for an explanation following a violent helmet-to-helmet hit he took in the end zone, late in the third quarter.

Hopkins was walking back into the end zone, attempting to catch a short pass from Kyler Murray when he was tackled by cornerback Cameron Dantzler. After the ball fell from Hopkins’ hands, safety Harrison Smith seemingly leaned in for a hard hit, making contact with his head.

There was no call on the play despite Murray’s frustrations with the hit.

“… NFL I need an explanation?” Hopkins wrote on Twitter.

Sunday was Hopkins’ second game back since serving a six-game PED suspension. He hauled in an Incredible one-handed catch late in the first half to bring the Cardinals within reach of the Vikings, but it wasn’t enough to top Minnesota, which won their fourth straight.

Hopkins finished with 12 catches for 159 yards and one touchdown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.