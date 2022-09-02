Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton lands on NFI list after cooking accident

Heading into his seventh NFL season, cornerback Antonio Hamilton’s work on the practice field had earned him a starting spot with the Arizona Cardinals, but an accident in the kitchen will delay the start of his 2022 campaign.

Hamilton was placed on the Cardinals’ reserve/non-football injury list after an accident while cooking at his home, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. Garafolo added that Hamilton badly burned his foot after spilling cooking oil.

Hamilton will miss at least the first four games of the season for the Cardinals before he is eligible to return.

The cornerback released a statement and photo via Twitterstating he suffered second-degree burns following the “freak accident.”

“It’s disappointing for him,” Cardinals head Coach Kliff Kingsbury said, via the PHNX Cardinals podcast’s Bob Brack. “They had earned a starting role.”

With Hamilton out, the Cardinals are likely to promote Marco Wilson or the recently acquired Trayvon Mullen to a starting role.