Cardinals at Broncos: Free Live Stream NFL Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos take the field on Sunday afternoon in a battle of underachieving teams. The Cardinals come to Denver just 4-9 on the season and will be without starting quarterback Kyler Murray after he Tore his ACL against the Patriots on Monday night. Murray suffered the injury early in the game and Colt McCoy came on in relief, but Arizona could muster only 13 points and lost 27-13 to New England. The loss was the third in a row for the Cardinals and all but eliminated them from playoff contention. Sunday, though, they will look to get back in the win column against a Broncos team that is just 3-10.

How to Watch Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos Today:

Game Date: December 18, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 pm ET

TV: FOX

The Broncos started the year 2-1 and had a big win over the 49ers, but have gone just 1-4 since and have lost their last five games.

Last week they were able to score over 20 points for just the third time this season, but it wasn’t enough as they lost 34-28 to the Chiefs.

The loss eliminated them from playoff contention in a year where they had big expectations with Russel Wilson coming to Denver in a trade.

