Cardinals at Broncos: Free Live Stream NFL Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos take the field on Sunday afternoon in a battle of underachieving teams. The Cardinals come to Denver just 4-9 on the season and will be without starting quarterback Kyler Murray after he Tore his ACL against the Patriots on Monday night. Murray suffered the injury early in the game and Colt McCoy came on in relief, but Arizona could muster only 13 points and lost 27-13 to New England. The loss was the third in a row for the Cardinals and all but eliminated them from playoff contention. Sunday, though, they will look to get back in the win column against a Broncos team that is just 3-10.

