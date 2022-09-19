Cardinals add another wing in 2023 Curtis Williams

Louisville Basketball continues to build on its 2023 class, adding another four-star small forward in Curtis Williams. What does he offer to the Cardinals?

One of the teams that many eyes are on in the 2023 recruiting class is Louisville Basketball. That’s because they’re a top contender for five-star prospect DJ Wagner, as well as in the mix for top-tier center, Aaron Bradshaw. Their respective decisions are coming at some point, but meanwhile, the program is currently focusing elsewhere.

The Cardinals were one of five Finalists for four-star prospect, Curtis Williams. The 6’6 small forward also had Providence, Alabama, Florida, and Florida State. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native is a good athlete and capable scorer from all three levels. 247sports has Williams easily ranked inside the top 100 overall and now that he made his decision, is a big get for the ACC program.

Williams is the second commitment for Louisville in the 2023 class, joining 6’6 forward, Kaleb Glenn. It’s an interesting situation for the program, as four of the five commits in the 2022 and 2023 class are natural small forwards. Devin Ree and Kamari Lands are already with the program and will suit up in seven weeks. And considering the lack of Perimeter depth the team has, look for both of them to get minutes early on.

The main question to be asked is how will the minutes work out will Williams joining? It’s genuinely unknown if all four guys are on the roster by the 2023-24 season. It would be ideal if either Lands or Ree become “one and done” after this year to provide some clarity, but there’s always the potential to play some small-ball lineups if these wings prove to be the best players on the team. It’s something to watch in the next few months and offseason, especially if they land Wagner in the class as well.

Head Coach Kenny Payne is clearly working on big things in the 2023 recruiting class and already has a pair of four-star commits. But at the end of the day, it’s going to come down to whether or not the Cardinals are able to land the elite five-star prospect.