Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers in trade

The Carolina Panthers traded Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday less than 24 hours after an argument with a Coach saw Anderson removed from an eventual loss to the Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

The two teams involved confirmed the trade later Monday.

Anderson’s spat with Panthers receivers Coach Joe Dailey was the final straw in what was an all-but-inevitable separation following the dismissal of head Coach Matt Rhule on Oct. 10. Carolina had made Anderson available on the trade market in the months leading up to Monday’s deal, and once the team fired Rhule — the Coach who stood as a link to Anderson from their time shared at Temple — the Panthers began actively seeking offers. Anderson’s ejection from Carolina’s Week 6 loss just stood as the clearest and last sign that his time there would soon be finished.

“I spoke with Robbie today,” Panthers interim head Coach Steve Wilks told Reporters Monday. “Had a good conversation with him. Wished him well. He’s excited about his new opportunity, and I’m sure he’s going to go out there and do well.”