Cardinal Spellman girls volleyball Advances in state tournament

BROCKTON — Just like many other greats who’ve accomplished so much in the world of sports, Jack Olson finds little things to keep him motivated.

For the Hall of Fame Cardinal Spellman High girls volleyball coach, his illustrious career is filled with wins. But one thing Olson hasn’t been able to do is celebrate a state championship.

This year, with a team filled with nine seniors, they might be able to change that.

“We’re always trying, and the thing is it’s just tough for anywhere,” said Olson. “The competition in the state is high. Since I started in 1985 the level (of play overall) is so much better. These girls would beat some of my good teams early on. But my job is just to teach them how to play.”

Olson, who was inducted into the Massachusetts Girls Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2006, has won more than 500 matches coaching girls volleyball. He said he’s close to 400 wins with the Brockton High boys volleyball program that plays in the spring.

After a 3-0 win Thursday night against Belchertown in the first round of the Div. 3 Playoffs — the scores were 25-13, 25-13, 25-13 — the Spellman girls are one step closer to that elusive state crown. The seventh-seeded Cardinals (18-3) will host No. 10 East Longmeadow (13-6) in the Round of 16 (details TBA).

“It takes so long for the kids (to develop) here at a small school with a small facility,” said Olson. “Some of these schools like Duxbury and Bishop Feehan can have a whole freshmen team with a coach. Our freshman team we have to split up coaches, so it takes a long time for them to develop. But they work hard and they play at a good level.”

His players want to do something special this year. The Cardinals have plenty of momentum, having won eight straight matches to end the regular season.

“It’s very important because we put in hours of work every single day and he cares about us a lot and is always pushing us to do our best,” said senior Ava Loud. “So it would mean a lot that we go very far.”

Loud finished with eight kills and received high praise from the legendary coach. She credited her transformation as a player to Olson.

“He always tells me to be smart and not worry about the kills because when you’re out there you always want to slam it down,” Loud said. “He helps me get out of my head.”

“Ava Loud and Ashley Holbrook both played on varsity last year, and Ava was the best hitter for us last year,” said Olson.

Just like they were for much of their regular season, the Cardinals were dominant throughout the match. So much so that their four sophomores — Lydiah Donahur-Wilfred, Devyn Dubose, Ella Faich and Elle Murphy — plus freshman Kaylee Perault were able to close out the third set.

“It’s really good to get the opportunity of all of us doing so well and dominating early so we can get the bench in,” said Loud. “We don’t have any Juniors on the team, so they’re the team next year. To get them that experience in a playoff game is really good.”

Holbrook, a senior who’s also a highly recruited track star, appreciates the layers that Olson has helped her add to her game.

“He’s helped us not just on the court but kind of off by always making sure we’re OK,” said Holbrook. “We start from the basics and the dynamics before he moves us up. He gives a really good foundation.”

Holbrook finished with eight kills, and although her team has an opportunity to add to one of the best high school coaching careers in the state, they still take things step-by-step – exactly how Olson teaches them.

“I think honestly each game we take on itself,” Holbrook said. “The overall goal is to get as far as we can.”