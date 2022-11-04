Cardinal Spellman girls volleyball Advances in state tournament

BROCKTON — Just like many other greats who’ve accomplished so much in the world of sports, Jack Olson finds little things to keep him motivated.

For the Hall of Fame Cardinal Spellman High girls volleyball coach, his illustrious career is filled with wins. But one thing Olson hasn’t been able to do is celebrate a state championship.

This year, with a team filled with nine seniors, they might be able to change that.

“We’re always trying, and the thing is it’s just tough for anywhere,” said Olson. “The competition in the state is high. Since I started in 1985 the level (of play overall) is so much better. These girls would beat some of my good teams early on. But my job is just to teach them how to play.”

Olson, who was inducted into the Massachusetts Girls Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2006, has won more than 500 matches coaching girls volleyball. He said he’s close to 400 wins with the Brockton High boys volleyball program that plays in the spring.

Cardinal Spellman's head Coach Jack Olson reacts during a game versus Belchertown on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

After a 3-0 win Thursday night against Belchertown in the first round of the Div. 3 Playoffs — the scores were 25-13, 25-13, 25-13 — the Spellman girls are one step closer to that elusive state crown. The seventh-seeded Cardinals (18-3) will host No. 10 East Longmeadow (13-6) in the Round of 16 (details TBA).

“It takes so long for the kids (to develop) here at a small school with a small facility,” said Olson. “Some of these schools like Duxbury and Bishop Feehan can have a whole freshmen team with a coach. Our freshman team we have to split up coaches, so it takes a long time for them to develop. But they work hard and they play at a good level.”

