Cardinal Mooney volleyball drops regional final to Lansing Christian

AUBURN HILLS — It took three years for the Cardinal Mooney volleyball team to get back to this point. Much had changed during that time. But the result did not.

The Cardinals fell to Lansing Christian in straight sets (17-25, 10-25, 22-25) of a Division 4 regional final at Oakland Christian High School on Thursday. Cardinal Mooney finished the season at 22-18.

“We started out slow but we made a comeback in that first game,” Cardinal Mooney Coach Troy Parsell said. “In the second, we just weren’t having fun. (Our players) said that in the huddle. Then we went back out in the third, played how we can play and stayed with them. They’re an awesome team. That team is tough to beat. So we did our best.”

