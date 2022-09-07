Cardinal Mooney knocks off Berkeley Prep in volleyball

VOLLEYBALL

Cardinal Mooney 3, Berkeley Prep 1

25-22, 17-25, 25-13, 26-24

At: Berkeley Prep

Top players: CM, Jordyn Byrd (31 kills, 10 digs, 2 blocks), Madeline Carson (7 kills, block), Helena Hebda (43 assists, 9 digs, 7 service points), Katie Powers (14 digs), Sawyer DeYoung (7 Kills , 16 digs, 2 Aces), Gracie Page (13 service points, 9 digs, 2 blocks), Riley Greene (7 kills, 3 blocks, 7 service points), Kate Montesano (8 digs)

Records: Cardinal Mooney (4-2)

Of note: Berkeley Prep is ranked 10th in 3A.

Next game: Cardinal Mooney at Westminster Christian, 6 pm Friday

Braden River 3, Riverview 0

25-14, 25-17, 25-19

At: Braden River High

Top players: BR, Brynna Sands (6 kills, 2 aces, 18 digs), Mary Allison McGuire (19 assists, 4 digs, 2 aces), Aryanna Spainhower (6 kills, 5 aces, 12 digs)

Records: Braden River (3-1)

Next: Braden River at Venice, 7 pm Thursday

North Port 3, Booker 0

At: North Port High

Top players: NP, Abby Backstrom (2 aces, 5 kills), Aaleeah ​​Brennan (6 kills), AvaJade Broschart (7 digs), Ansley Ryan (8 assists, 4 aces)

Records: Northport (2-4)

Next: North Port at Parrish Community, 7 pm Thursday

Saint Stephen’s 3, Genesis Prep 0

25-5, 25-7, 25-8

At: Saint Stephen’s

Top players: SS, Layla Smith (18 aces, 2 kills, block), Evie Baugher (3 aces), Megan Wolfe (5 kills)

Records: Saint Stephen’s (1-1)

Next: Saint Stephen’s vs. Bayshore Christian, 6 pm Thursday

GIRLS GOLF

Lemon Bay 182, Port Charlotte NTS

At: Lemon Bay Golf Club (Front nine, par 35)

Lemon Bay, Sophia Stiwich 38 (medalist), Madison Hanson 46, Rachel Gillis 49, Haley Hall 49

