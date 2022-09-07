Cardinal Mooney knocks off Berkeley Prep in volleyball
VOLLEYBALL
Cardinal Mooney 3, Berkeley Prep 1
25-22, 17-25, 25-13, 26-24
At: Berkeley Prep
Top players: CM, Jordyn Byrd (31 kills, 10 digs, 2 blocks), Madeline Carson (7 kills, block), Helena Hebda (43 assists, 9 digs, 7 service points), Katie Powers (14 digs), Sawyer DeYoung (7 Kills , 16 digs, 2 Aces), Gracie Page (13 service points, 9 digs, 2 blocks), Riley Greene (7 kills, 3 blocks, 7 service points), Kate Montesano (8 digs)
Records: Cardinal Mooney (4-2)
Of note: Berkeley Prep is ranked 10th in 3A.
Next game: Cardinal Mooney at Westminster Christian, 6 pm Friday
Braden River 3, Riverview 0
25-14, 25-17, 25-19
At: Braden River High
Top players: BR, Brynna Sands (6 kills, 2 aces, 18 digs), Mary Allison McGuire (19 assists, 4 digs, 2 aces), Aryanna Spainhower (6 kills, 5 aces, 12 digs)
Records: Braden River (3-1)
Next: Braden River at Venice, 7 pm Thursday
North Port 3, Booker 0
At: North Port High
Top players: NP, Abby Backstrom (2 aces, 5 kills), Aaleeah Brennan (6 kills), AvaJade Broschart (7 digs), Ansley Ryan (8 assists, 4 aces)
Records: Northport (2-4)
Next: North Port at Parrish Community, 7 pm Thursday
Saint Stephen’s 3, Genesis Prep 0
25-5, 25-7, 25-8
At: Saint Stephen’s
Top players: SS, Layla Smith (18 aces, 2 kills, block), Evie Baugher (3 aces), Megan Wolfe (5 kills)
Records: Saint Stephen’s (1-1)
Next: Saint Stephen’s vs. Bayshore Christian, 6 pm Thursday
GIRLS GOLF
Lemon Bay 182, Port Charlotte NTS
At: Lemon Bay Golf Club (Front nine, par 35)
Lemon Bay, Sophia Stiwich 38 (medalist), Madison Hanson 46, Rachel Gillis 49, Haley Hall 49
Port Charlotte, Brooklyn Howard 61, Keira Lamont 71, Mia Cabrera 90
Records: Lemon Bay (5-0)
Next: Parrish Community at Lemon Bay, 3:30 pm Thursday, Lemon Bay Golf Club
FOOTBALL
North Port Bobcats (0-2) at IMG Academy Blue Ascenders (1-1)
When, where: 7 p.m., Thursday, IMG Academy, 5650 Bollettieri Blvd., Bradenton
Last week: Gateway Charter 47, North Port 32; IMG Academy Blue 43, Lemon Bay 36
History: First meeting
Last year: DNP
The skinny: The Bobcats have been outscored 63-32 in their first two games. … IMG Academy Blue scored the final 22 points in coming from behind to defeat Lemon Bay, 43-36. … The Ascenders threw for 375 yards with reserve QB Kazuyma Ono going 13-for-18 for 197 and a touchdown and starting QB Joey Conflitti going 10-for-19 for 178 and a score. … RB Jimmy Athans had three rushing touchdowns.
Maffezzoli’s prediction: IMG Academy Blue 36, North Port 12
