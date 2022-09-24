Carden, Cobras claim 4A-district golf championship

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Fountain Lake’s Kolt Carden finished as the medalist in the Class 4A-4 district tournament and led the Cobras to the team title at Magellan Golf Course.

Carden finished with a score of 78, and Fountain Lake ended with a team tally of 241. Dillon Dettmering (79), Carson McCoy (84) and Coil Burks (84) rounded out the scoring for the Cobras.

Pottsville finished second with a team score of 244, followed by Morrilton (254), Clarksville (269), Mena (273), Ozark (287), Dardanelle (291) and Waldron (296).

On the girls side, Fountain Lake’s Jaylen Cameron qualified as an individual for the state tournament with a score of 102.

BISMARCK EARNS

STATE TOURNEY BERTH

PRESCOTT — The Bismarck boys golf team finished second at the Class 3A-5 district tournament to qualify for the state tournament.

Camden Harmony Grove won the boys title with a score of 241, and the Lions followed with a 264.

Centerpoint (285), Prescott (294), Jessieville (298), Glen Rose (305), Haskell Harmony Grove (325), Smackover (326) and Cossatot River (326) rounded out the team scoring.

Riley Tuttle and Wyatt Clement led Bismarck with scores of 86, and Nick Tucker (92) and Noah Smith (101) followed for the Lions.

Nathan Rogers (83) led Centerpoint with Jace Clark (91), Teddy Holcombe (111) and Kaleb Horn (122) rounding out the Knights’ scores. Rogers qualified as an individual for the state tournament.

Leonard Huff (95) led the way for Jessieville. Spencer Morrow (99), Grant Honeycutt (104), and Hayden Holland (116) completed the scoring for Jessieville.

LADY KNIGHTS’ MASSEY

FINISHES AS RUNNER-UP

PRESCOTT — The Bismarck girls golf team qualified for the state tournament with a second place finish in the Class 3A-5 district tournament.

Ellie Norris led the Lady Lions with a round of 95. Regan Parrie (102), Addi Smith (127) and Emma Chapman (143) rounded out the scoring for Bismarck.

Prescott (284) won the team title, followed by Bismarck (324), Glen Rose (349) and Camden Harmony Grove (352).

Centerpoint and Jessieville did not register team scores with each school fielding just two golfers.

Centerpoint’s McKenzie Massey finished as the runner-up medalist with a score of 92 and qualified for state as an individual. Bethany Massey (120) completed the scoring for the Lady Knights.

Hailey Holland (121) and Libby Guest (143) competed for Jessieville.

FOUNTAIN LAKE DOWNS

LAKE HAMILTON

FOUNTAIN LAKE — The Lady Cobra volleyball team took down cross-county opponent Lake Hamilton in a five-set thriller.

The Lady Wolves took the first two sets 25-22, 25-16 to jump out to a 2-0 lead. Fountain Lake responded with three consecutive wins, 25-18, 25-22, 15-8.

Kara Martin tallied 17 kills and six blocks for the Lady Cobras. Faith Jones finished with 18 digs.

Fountain Lake also beat Camden Fairview. This time the Lady Cobras won in three sets, 25-11, 25-16, 25-15.

Martin finished the contest with 12 kills and 10 serves, and Andie Bassett finished with six kills and five serves.

LAKESIDE CRUISES

AGAINST LADY TROJANS

The Lakeside MTXE volleyball team swept Hot Springs 25-13, 25-14, 25-13.

Madi Belle Landry tallied 10 kills, 10 digs and three aces, and Lauren Foreman added nine kills. Audrey Divers controlled the defensive side of play with 13 digs. Lauren Latham notched seven kills and 11 assists, and Paige Woods added 11 assists and three digs. Aubrey Judd chipped in with eight kills, five digs and five aces.

The junior varsity MTXE Rams took a 2-0 win over Hot Springs. Charlotte Colgrove had nine assists, four digs, two kills and one ace. Ella Witherington added four kills and two solo blocks.

FOUNTAIN LAKE

FACES DEQUEEN

DEQUEEN — The Fountain Lake girls tennis team took down DeQueen, and the boys team split with the Leopards.

Lainey Mungle won her singles match 6-1, and Aedan Kaumeyer won her match 6-5. Paige Davis and Mary Drakes took a 6-2 win in doubles. Skylar Smedley and Bailey Sullivan fell in doubles 3-6.

The Fountain Lake boys split in singles. Paul Combs won his match 6-2, but Alejandro Castells fell 4-6.

Andrew Bledsoe and Garrett White won 6-1 in doubles, and George Drakes and Cannon McMullion lost 4-6.

JUNIOR RAMS

REMAIN UNDEFEATED

The Lakeside junior Rams volleyball team continued its undefeated conference season with a 2-0 win over Hot Springs.

Madeline Slaton led Lakeside with eight kills, five digs and three aces. Sophie Botter tallied five kills and five digs. Laynee Throgmartin led the team in assists with 19 and added four digs and two aces. Kaydence Anderson ended with 13 digs and one ace.

The win improved the team’s record to 13-4-2 and 5-0 in conference.

RAMS HANDLE LR CHRISTIAN

The Lakeside boys tennis team swept Little Rock Christian in singles and doubles play.

Ben Hollis (6-1, 6-0), Walker Wood (6-0, 6-1), Bartley Bledsoe (8-5) and Landon Geiger (8-6) picked up singles wins.

Barrett Tipton and Greyson Gornelison won their doubles match 7-5, 6-3. Griffin Gulley and William Ivy swept their opponents 6-0, 6-0. Roman Lancaster and Brodie McAllister picked up an 8-0 win, and Seth Henley and Asher Williams won 8-6.

On the girls side, Julia Malone took a 6-2, 6-1 win. Brenna Townley won her match 4-3 after her opponent retired, and Madelynne Brown won her match 8-2.

Sabrina Long and Elizabeth Cowen won in doubles 6-2, 6-3. Mia Francioni and Campbell Wood took a 7-5, 6-2 win, and Isabelle McDonough and Molly Reeves won 8-5. Shelby Henley and Ellianna Uldrich suffered a 4-8 loss, but Caley Anderson and Lydia Bearss won 8-0.

Allie Anderson and Alyssa Nuget fought to a 9-8 (8-6) win, and Devan Garner and Avery Walls took an 8-2 win. Long and Morgan Paul rounded out doubles scoring with a 2-6 loss.

BLOUNT NAMED

GOLFER OF THE WEEK

RUSSELLVILLE — Hot Springs native Gracen Blount picked up Great American Conference Women’s golfer of the week honors after leading the No. 13 Reddies to a team title at the DBU Women’s Classic.

She finished 5-under par to tie for sixth. Blount’s best round came Monday when she shot a 4-under par 68 with three birdies and an eagle.

Henderson State’s Nathan Cossement was awarded men’s golfer of the week. They placed third at the NSU Golf Classic with a 6-under par 207. The Reddies won the tournament by 19 shots.

NPC COMPETITIONS

IN CROSS-COUNTRY

SEARCY — The National Park College men’s and Women’s cross-country teams competed in the Steve Guymon Invitational at Harding University and the men came away with a third place finish while the women placed fourth.

Hot Springs native Brooke Wyatt led the Women’s team with a time of 23:28.2 in the 5K. Miguel Mendez led the men’s team with a 25:04.4 tally in the 4-mile run.

GAC SETS ACADEMIC RECORD

RUSSELLVILLE — The GAC announced that 1,345 student-athletes earned academic All-Conference honors, an increase of 75 from the previous high.

Harding led the way with 177 student-athletes earning All-Conference honors. Ouachita Baptist ranked second with 143, and Southern Arkansas finished third.