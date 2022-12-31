Cardale Jones signs with the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League

Cardale Jones has signed with the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League, the team announced this week. The former Ohio State Buckeyes football star quarterback joins the team for his fourth season, as the Pirates moved from the National Arena League (NAL) in 2021 after playing there from 2010-20. Worcester is located about 47 miles west of Boston.

The Pirates went 11-3 last season and won the United Bowl in their first year in the league.

Jones’ last action was in the XFL with the DC Defenders in 2020. Prior to that, he had an NFL career spanning from 2016-19 with the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers and a brief practice squad stint with the Seattle Seahawks. Speaking at Ohio State’s pro day, Jones discussed his playing future.

“Yeah, still looking to get out there,” Jones said about searching for a professional opportunity last March at Ohio State’s pro day. “Hopefully, it happens this year. But if not, I know the XFL’s coming back next year. If it doesn’t happen next year, then I’ll be officially done with it. But it’s a thin line, because a lot of my focus right now is on the NIL world and helping the Athletes of Ohio — particularly Ohio State — capitalize on their name, image and likeness. But, I mean, my dream and goal is still to play professional football.”

While he helped Ohio State athletes, Jones felt his performance tossing the football could still give him a chance to play.

“For sure,” Jones said when asked if his performance showed Scouts he can still play. “Still, as always, things to work on, though. So, hopefully, this gives a little bit of an opportunity for me to come in one of these organizations and have a workout or battle for a spot in camp.”

Jones played for the Buckeyes for three seasons from 2013-15. He played in 23 career games and completed 61.7% of his passes for 2,322 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 617 yards and four scores on the ground. Jones stepped into the starting role during the final three games of Ohio State’s national championship season after injuries to Braxton Miller and JT Barrett. He won the Big Ten title, the College Football Playoff semifinal and national championship in his three starts. After his career with Ohio State, Jones was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.

Out of Cleveland’s Grove High, Jones was a former four-star recruit from the Class of 2011. He was the No. 8 pro-style quarterback and No. 16 players from Ohio.