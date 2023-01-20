Carbondale’s 44th Annual Valley Visual Art Show Highlights weekend A&E Roundup in Garfield County

Art pieces by various local artists Hang alongside the “People’s Choice” voting Booth at the Launchpad in Carbondale for the 44th annual Valley Visual Art Show.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Enjoy the art of your Neighbors with the 44th Annual Valley Visual Art Show in Carbondale.

“My favorite thing is just to look for all the different kinds of media involved,” Brian Colley, gallery manager, said.

The exhibit features all physical media that is within 30 inches in height and width. There is one sculpture that is taller, but they decided to display it since it still fits with the rest of the art.

“We’ve got one artist who just graduated from high school with a found-objects sculpture, and then we’ve got more established artists like Shana Miller who just had a show with Art Base last fall, and everyone in between,” Colley said.

When artists apply for the show, they get to show one piece of art that is ready to hang. They treat the show like a professional gallery would, “so they have some experience getting their work ready to display.”

“We have traditional things like painting and drawing, but we also have, this year, some scratchboard art,” Colley said. “We have some work with textiles, and lots of different kinds of sculptures.”

The annual People’s Choice Award gives out cash prizes to the top three vote recipients. Colley said that this year, the voting will be in an old-fashioned phone booth, kind of like the ones you might envision in England.

The traditionally red Booth is tall with a phone inside, that Colley said might be set up to work one day. Eventually, it will live outside as a public art installation project with the Carbondale Creative District, but it is in the gallery right now for a fun way to vote, he said.

John Stroud/Post Independent

“It was something our former director found a couple of years back and it was in a bad state of repair. One of our board members over the past few years has basically built it back up from scratch from the ground up,” Colley said.

It’s a fun assortment of artists who contribute each year, Colley said. About a third of the group has usually been in multiple Valley Visuals each year, and then another third is in the show every now and then, and then there’s another third of the group who are first timers.

“On Friday’s opening reception, all artists are invited to come and hang out and meet each other, and then the community can meet the artists,” Colley said. “It’s kind of a big art love fest for all the creative people here.”

