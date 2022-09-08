Car hit, damaged during soccer game at Trailside Park

A woman watching her son’s soccer game at the Trailside fields parked her Audi SUV in a parking stall in the school lot. Bystanders later saw a driver in a red car hit the SUV, crushing the bike rack and causing damage to the car’s rear bumper.

The driver of the red car fled the scene quickly, according to bystanders. Summit County Sheriff’s Captain Andrew Wright said Witnesses described the driver as a white male, possibly 18 to 23 years old.

“So, as of now, you know we’ve got the information that it’s a red passenger car, possibly a Chevrolet, Wright said. “There was a possible license plate given to the deputy. The Deputy ran the license plate and did different variations in hopes of finding a red Chevrolet passenger car that was registered to someone in Summit County but was unable to do that.”

Wright said Utah law requires that if people are involved in an accident they remain at the scene until law enforcement comes to investigate. They hope to get some leads from other Witnesses who might know the driver or his car.

“We’re kind of at the point where we don’t have a lot of information and I guess we’re hoping that if there’s anyone else that happened to see this vehicle, maybe recognize the male driver as being someone local,” Wright said. “Hopefully, we can figure out who it was that caused this damage and figure out what his story is and hold him accountable for not reporting damage to a vehicle.”

Wright said the bike rack, valued by the owner at $1,000, was destroyed. Photos of the incident show the damage to the vehicle.

Summit County Sheriff’s Department / Hit and run bumper damage to a car parked in the Trailside Park parking lot.

“And then the bumper of the Audi–it’s a pretty substantial amount of damage,” Wright said. “There was also a pretty large puddle of vehicle fluid at the rear of the Audi that our Deputy attempted to follow the trail to see if he could see where it went. But unfortunately, it only went to about the end of the parking lot there at trailside, and he was unable to follow”

The first day of September was busy for Sheriff’s deputies in other parts of the county.

A Hoytsville man called dispatch when he found his 30-year-old daughter unresponsive in her bedroom. When the medical team arrived, they confirmed she was deceased. According to the Sheriff’s report, foul play is not suspected. The Medical Examiner’s office will investigate and perform an Autopsy to determine the cause of her death.

In other incidents on Thursday, a 23-year-old employee working at the Glenwild Country Club Pro shop was Arrested for Stealing shirts, hats, and golf clubs from the pro shop. That was caught on the shop’s video camera. The man was arrested and booked into the Summit County jail.