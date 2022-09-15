Caputo taps replacement for basketball recruiting director job – The GW Hatchet

Men’s basketball lost Eric Rubenstein, the former recruitment director, when he set off for a job with the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this month.

Following a swift departure from the newly hired director of recruiting for men’s basketball, Head Coach Chris Caputo tapped a former Johns Hopkins University Assistant Coach to fill his place Tuesday, according to a GW Athletics release.

Matt Colpoys will replace Eric Rubenstein, the former director of recruitment who set off for a job with the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this month after joining the GW team in April with NBA Scouting experience. Colpoys coached the Blue Jays while spearheading player development, scouting, recruiting and analytics during their best two years in program history while they totaled a 47-8 record in the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons.

He led the team to win a pair of Centennial Conference Champions and advanced to two Division III NCAA tournaments in both seasons, the release states.

“I’m grateful to Coach Caputo for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the men’s basketball program at George Washington,” Colpoys said in the release. “After talking with Coach Caputo and his staff and hearing the vision they had for GW, it was something I immediately wanted to be a part of. I can’t wait to get started and get to work.”

Prior to his time with Johns Hopkins, Colpoys worked as an Assistant Coach for Iowa State University, where he served as the team’s top recruiter.

In the spring of 2019, Colpoys volunteered as an Assistant for the NBA G League’s Erie Bayhawks, a team within the New Orleans Pelicans organization, where he assisted the coaching staff during practices and games. He also worked as a camp counselor at Penn State Behrend, an Affiliated college of Penn State University, in addition to Michigan, Notre Dame and Lemoyne basketball Camps for three Summers since 2019.

Colpoys began his collegiate basketball career at Penn State, helping the Lions to a 42-14 record for two years while averaging 7.1 points, 2.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds. A late-season injury at the end of his sophomore season ended his playing career.

Colpoys joined the Lions coaching staff as a student assistant for his final two years as an undergraduate, and the team went on to a 44-13 season with a conference championship win and an NCAA First Round appearance.

“Matt will be an excellent addition to our staff,” Caputo said in the release. “Matt embodies a lot of the characteristics we are looking for to succeed in this position. He is smart, hardworking and has a tremendous passion for the game.”

This article appeared in the September 15, 2022 issue of the Hatchet.