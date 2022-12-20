Captain Ron’s Crew wins the Championship
ANNA MARIA – Bringing weeks of adult fun on The Center’s kickball diamond to a close, the Championship game came down to a single run with team Captain Ron’s coming out on top in a close win against team Paddy Wagon. The team, Sponsored by Solid Rock Construction, won the season – Ender 18-17.
With a total of nine runs between them, Evelyn Long, Keith Mahoney and Ryan Moss topped the charts for the Championship team with three runs each. Paddy Wagon’s Luca Vecchio crossed the plate three times for his team.
Adding to Vecchio’s runs, eight other Paddy Wagon Runners ran home. Marissa Barfield, Timo Vecchio, Isaiah Lambert, Justin Cox, Dhaval Patel and Karri Stephens each contributed to Paddy Wagon’s scoring efforts with two runs.
Putting single points on the scoreboard for the Paddy Squad were Jane Dederle and Karlee Bailey. The Paddy opponents, Mike Svoboda, Katy Roadman, Aaron Guess, Brian Rauelerson and Natalie Worth, each had single runs in the season-ender, while teammates Zack Long and James Roadman both made it home twice for team Captain Ron’s Crew.
The 35 total runs scored in the adult kickball Championship game exemplified the fun the four teams had each week. New friendships were made; old friendships were strengthened.
Rocking to the tunes of the 70s and 80s, the Crew, with an average age of over 40, played all season against teams made up of players born in the 90s and 2000s. The players, friends and family that played and attended the games all season, showing their support of The Center, helped to make the league a fun success.
Adult and youth sports continue in January 2023 with flag football action under the lights of The Center’s gridiron.
Sun Scoreboard
December 12
Adult kickball – Championship game
Captain Ron’s Crew 18
Paddy Wagon 17