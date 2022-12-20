Captain Ron’s Crew wins the Championship

ANNA MARIA – Bringing weeks of adult fun on The Center’s kickball diamond to a close, the Championship game came down to a single run with team Captain Ron’s coming out on top in a close win against team Paddy Wagon. The team, Sponsored by Solid Rock Construction, won the season – Ender 18-17.

With a total of nine runs between them, Evelyn Long, Keith Mahoney and Ryan Moss topped the charts for the Championship team with three runs each. Paddy Wagon’s Luca Vecchio crossed the plate three times for his team.

Adding to Vecchio’s runs, eight other Paddy Wagon Runners ran home. Marissa Barfield, Timo Vecchio, Isaiah Lambert, Justin Cox, Dhaval Patel and Karri Stephens each contributed to Paddy Wagon’s scoring efforts with two runs.

Putting single points on the scoreboard for the Paddy Squad were Jane Dederle and Karlee Bailey. The Paddy opponents, Mike Svoboda, Katy Roadman, Aaron Guess, Brian Rauelerson and Natalie Worth, each had single runs in the season-ender, while teammates Zack Long and James Roadman both made it home twice for team Captain Ron’s Crew.