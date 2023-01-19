Capito, Manchin Announce $75,000 for Four West Virginia Arts and Music Programs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Today, US Senators Shelley Moore Capito (RW.Va.) and Joe Manchin (DW.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $75,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for four arts and music programs across West Virginia.

“West Virginia has a rich cultural history, and it’s important we maintain our state’s creative spirit and proud traditions for generations to come,” Senator Capito said. “It’s great to see support heading our way that will help grow our symphonies, orchestras, playhouses, and performance halls across the Mountain State. I applaud the recipients for their commitment to strengthening our communities through the arts, and I look forward to continuing to support these programs through my work on the Senate Appropriations Committee.”

“West Virginia has a vibrant culture of arts and music, and our entire state is very proud of the important role that artists and musicians play in our communities. I am pleased that the NEA is investing in these four programs to support our talented artists as they pursue their passions and enrich West Virginia and the entire country. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to bolster similar programs across the Mountain State,” Senator Manchin said.

Individual Awards listed below:

·

$35,000 – Davis and Elkins College (Elkins, W.Va.): This funding will support state and regional arts programs, specifically in folk and regional arts.

·

$10,000 — Allegheny Echoes, Inc. (Marlinton, W.Va.): This funding will support state and regional arts programs, specifically in folk and regional arts.

·

$10,000 – Northern West Virginia Dance Council, Inc. (Morgantown, W.Va.): This funding will support the Challenge America initiative.

·

$20,000 – Contemporary American Theater Festival, Inc. (Shepherdstown, W.Va.): This funding will support local theater productions.

# # #