Capitals Prospect Bogdan Trineyev Scores First Career Goal In KHL On Sunday

Washington Capitals forward prospect Bogdan Trineyev scored his first career goal in the KHL on Sunday. Trineyev, who currently plays for Moscow Dynamo, scored the team’s only goal in a 3-1 loss to Torpedo.

Trineyev’s goal came on the power play at 9:10 of the first period. At the time, it put Dynamo ahead, 1-0.

Capitals forward prospect Bogdan Trineyev scored his first career KHL goal against Torpedo on Sunday. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/3MofvXA5OP — Capitals Prospects (@jon_m_sorensen) January 8, 2023

For the game, Trineyev, 20, was assigned to the left wing on the second line. His time on ice was 18:55, in 17 shifts. They had four shots on goal and recorded three hits in the game.

As the only goal-scorer in the game, he gave a post-game interview. He was not happy about the game result despite scoring his first KHL goal ever.

For the season, Trineyev has a goal and four assists in 21 games played at the KHL level. He’s also played two games for Dynamo’s VHL team but had recorded no points.

Trineyev also had an impressive primary assist earlier in the week. They would dish for the goal while laying on the ice.

Nice work in the greasy area by Bogdan Trineyev (#88) for the primary assist. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/UC8QXPQmeI — Capitals Prospects (@jon_m_sorensen) January 3, 2023

Trineyev, a 6′-2”, 190lb winger, was drafted by the Capitals in the 4th round (#117 overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The Capitals announced on May 2 that they had signed Trineyev to a three-year entry-level deal. His contract will carry an average annual value of $859,167.

By Diane Doyle

