Capitals offering physical ticket Redemption for Alex Ovechkin’s milestone 802nd goal game

Fans who attended Monday night’s historic Washington Capitals game vs. the Winnipeg Jets have a chance to claim an awesome piece of memorabilia commemorating Alex Ovechkin’s 802 goals milestone.

The Capitals are giving an opportunity for ticket holders from the December 23 game to submit to have a physical ticket stub mailed to them.

Guest Services at Capital One Arena had this page printed out and put on display at the end of the game to link people to a webpage to claim physical tickets.

The printout reads:

Door 802 Goal Game Printed Ticket Request Scan the QR code below to enter your information to receive a printed ticket for your seats from the Ovi 802 Goal Game. – Email and section/row/seat must match the active ticket holder’s information. Tickets that have been transferred or resold cannot be printed. – Tickets will be mailed after January 1st, 2023 to the address provided. You can also visit the form via the link below:

https://monumentalsports.formstack.com/forms/capitalsovi

This is worth taking advantage of. With the rapid adaptation of mobile ticketing, physical tickets have mostly become a thing of the past. The only way of obtaining one from a current Caps game is by buying a stub at the box office.

Ticket stubs have a prominent place in the collectibles market. Scarcity leads to super high prices for any collectors who want to own one to commemorate the event or get it signed by the athlete. This has led to some sky-high market prices for ticket stubs, especially for Ovi’s recent milestones.

A ticket stub from Ovechkin’s hat-trick game in Chicago where he reached 800 goals was recently auctioned for $1,385 on eBay, while others have sold in the $500-750 range the week after.

For last night’s game putting Ovi into sole possession of second place all-time in goals, one stub is currently at auction with bids over $700.

Merry Christmas!

