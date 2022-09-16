Capitals’ Kuemper Plays Soccer In Full Gear At Media Tour

Washington Capitals netminder Darcy Kuemper is out west in Las Vegas for the NHL Player Media Tour, and on Friday, he got to show off his soccer skills.

The 32-year-old took some on-ice photos as part of the NHL North American Player Media Tour for NHL on TNT and juggled a soccer ball while rocking his full gear. They also wore a Capitals game jersey on the ice for the first time.

Kuemper managed quite a few dribbles in a row, and also got a great picture out of it.

.@Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper participates in day two of the NHL North American Player Media Tour in Las Vegas with @NHL_On_TNT pic.twitter.com/i1wKGBhGMf — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) September 16, 2022

Kickin’ it with Kuemps pic.twitter.com/Z52sszOsfQ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 16, 2022

Kuemper arrived in Washington on Monday and joined the team for informal skates earlier this week. He is fresh off a Stanley Cup Championship with the Colorado Avalanche and is looking to bring the same consistency and success to the Capitals. Kuemper signed a five-year, $26.25 million deal with the team on the opening day of free agency.

He, along with goaltender Charlie Lindgren, will replace Washington’s former tandem of Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek. The young duo were unable to find consistency or take sole possession of the starting job. Taking that and the team’s four straight first-round exits into account, general manager Brian MacLellan moved on from Samsonov and Vanecek and went for Kuemper and Lindgren.

“I just really liked the roster. Obviously, it’s a team that’s won before, and it’s a veteran group that knows how to win,” Kuemper said of signing with the Capitals. “That’s what I was looking for: another chance to win. I think this is the place where we can do that.

“I think this is a team that can win it. That’s always a lot of fun to be a part of. Really looking forward to getting started.”