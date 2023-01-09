Capitals Hold Celebratory Dinner For Alex Ovechkin’s 802nd Career Goal

On Sunday night, the Washington Capitals held a celebratory dinner in honor of Captain Alex Ovechkin’s 802nd career goal, which was scored on December 23 and moved the 37-year-old into sole possession of second place on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

The dinner was held at Mastro’s Steakhouse in DC and featured a mouth-watering menu of dishes and desserts:

Caps holding a Celebration dinner for Ovi. 💪👊 [🎥: @nastyashubskya] pic.twitter.com/UhVkMVrPvJ — #ALLCAPS (@JonItBe) January 9, 2023

That herb-roasted chicken and cheesecake are calling my name.

Players and their families attended the dinner. Ovechkin’s oldest son Sergei was seen with Capitals’ right-wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel:

Sergei Ovechkin going over game film with NAK [🎥: IG @cdcaitlynduffy] pic.twitter.com/Dtv9GXDTFt — #ALLCAPS (@JonItBe) January 9, 2023

As mentioned, Ovechkin scored the historic goal two days before Christmas as the team clashed with the Winnipeg Jets. The Great Eight scored career goal No. 801 earlier in the game and tied NHL legend, Gordie Howe. Ovechkin passed “Mr. Hockey” and moved into second place on the NHL’s all-time goals list with an empty-net goal as sixty seconds were left in the final frame.

Celebrations carried on throughout the evening, which included this adorable photo of Ovechkin with his sons, Sergei and Ilya.

By Della Young