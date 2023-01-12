Capitals fall to Flyers after digging themselves a three-goal deficit

Comment on this story Comment

PHILADELPHIA — Just as the Washington Capitals finally returned to something approaching full strength, they appeared a step slow Wednesday night in a 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. The visitors looked off the pace from the start, yielding repeated odd-man rushes. The Capitals also had no answer for Travis Konecny, who completed a hat trick with an empty-net goal with 12.3 seconds left, spoiling any hopes of a late comeback.

After the Capitals’ red-hot December, Wednesday’s setback was their second regulation defeat in three games and their first road loss since Dec. 3, ending a franchise-record streak of seven straight wins away from home.

The Flyers built a 4-1 third-period lead by attacking with speed and precision. The win was their sixth in seven games.

With Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson Back, Caps try to find the right fit

“They did a good job tonight pressuring. They were checking hard,” Capitals Winger TJ Oshie said. “[They did] a pretty good job keeping us to the exterior, and we struggled a little bit breaking the puck out and moving it down the ice. Tonight was definitely not our best.”

Marcus Johansson and Oshie scored third-period goals to trim Washington’s deficit to 4-3 and produce a frantic final five minutes. But the Capitals couldn’t complete the rally.

“In the third, I thought we kept fighting back,” Coach Peter Laviolette said. “We had chances to tie that game but we just didn’t get it done, so that is frustrating. There are our things that we did that we shot ourselves in the foot. … Five-on-five, special teams, penalties, Discipline — we did enough to inflict some damage on ourselves.”

Johansson scored with 10:42 left off a careless turnover by Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov to cut the Flyers’ lead to 4-2. Oshie scored on a backhander with 5:18 to go.

Capitals’ Anthony Mantha calls healthy scratch a ‘wake-up call’

“You’re bound to have a little lull at times,” Oshie said. “… We definitely got to be sharper, but they came at us pretty good tonight.”

Washington goalie Darcy Kuemper made 31 saves, including a few highlight-reel stops to keep the Capitals within striking distance. The Flyers’ Carter Hart finished with 26 saves.

Washington was coming off an uninspiring 1-0 win over Columbus on Sunday, when center Nicklas Backstrom and winger Tom Wilson made their season debuts. The Capitals’ only goal against the Blue Jackets was scored by a defenseman, Erik Gustafsson, when he was attempting to pass.

The Flyers struck first Wednesday when Scott Laughton beat Kuemper with a shot through traffic 13 seconds into the hosts’ first power play with 12:34 left in the first. Alex Ovechkin had been sent off for tripping.

Ovechkin had a Breakaway Moments later, but Hart kept the Flyers ahead with a left pad save. Washington (23-15-6) knotted the score when Garnet Hathaway finished a nice cross-crease pass from defenseman Nick Jensen on the Rush with 53.4 seconds left in the period.

But the Flyers (17-18-7) regained the lead 21 seconds later when Konecny ​​scored off a behind-the-net feed. Washington had three players surrounding Konecny ​​in front and two behind the net, but the Puck still found his stick for his 22nd goal. By the time the game was over, that total would be 24 after the 25-year-old Winger completed his second career hat trick.

The teams meet again Saturday night in Washington.

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Mantha, Aube-Kubel still out

Winger Anthony Mantha was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. The 28-year-old said earlier in the week that he needed to improve his work ethic if he wanted to regain the trust of the coaching staff.

Laviolette said Tuesday that he thought Mantha had a good practice, but ultimately he remained a healthy scratch with fellow Winger Nicolas Aube-Kubel.

As Laviolette searched for different line combinations after the returns of Backstrom and Oshie, Lars Eller was shifted from his natural position of center to wing. It was his first game this season at wing, and he had just one full practice to take reps with linemates Oshie and Backstrom.

The line had a few strong shifts in the first period that included sustained time in the Offensive zone. Eller has one goal in his past 13 games; he has not scored since Dec. 27.

Wilson, Backstrom Settle in

Backstrom and Wilson looked more comfortable in their second game back. Backstrom recorded his first point of the season with the primary assist on Oshie’s goal and had a nice pass on a Rush to set up Gustafsson early in the game. They skated 16:38 and won five of seven faceoffs.