Capitals Defeat Flyers on Strome’s 3rd-Period Goal

When the Flyers and Capitals met two weeks ago, it proved to be a low-scoring affair that required a late goal and overtime for Washington to get the two points. Wednesday’s game at Wells Fargo Center wasn’t much different. Goals were hard to come by as the final period began.

There was only one goal needed in the third period, as the Capitals grabbed the lead with 10:41 to play and held on from there in a 4-1 decision over the Flyers aided by two empty-net goals.

For most of the period, chances were limited. Both teams had multiple power plays, and finally the Flyers were able to cash in on their second of the night.

Kevin Hayes Shattered his stick earlier in the man-advantage, but with a fresh twig from the bench was able to get a shot through traffic for his ninth goal of the season at 15:46 to make it 1-0 Flyers.

Through 20 minutes, the Flyers had a 7-4 lead in shots. The Capitals took 1:50 of power-play time into the second period.

While the Capitals did not score on that remaining power-play time, they got another power play seconds later. Finally, they were able to take advantage.

A quick passing play set up TJ Oshie in the slot for his fifth goal of the season at 3:51.

That was the Lone goal of the second period, as the Capitals out-shot the Flyers, 12-8, in the middle frame. Through two periods, shots were 16-15 Washington.

Midway through the third period, the Capitals grabbed the lead. Dylan Strome deflected a shot by John Carlson to make it a 2-1 game with 10:41 remaining.

That proved to be the difference, as the Flyers could not score on a power play shortly after or in the closing stages of the game. With the net empty, Alex Ovechkin capped things off with his 794th career goal to make it 3-1 with 1:35 remaining. Ovechkin got another empty-net goal with nine seconds remaining for his 795th career goal.

Charlie Lindgren finished with 29 saves on 30 shots in the win. Carter Hart made 23 saves on 25 shots in the loss.

The Flyers hit the road for the next four games, starting on Friday night against the Vegas Golden Knights at 10 pm

Box Score 1 2 3 T Capitals 0 1 3 4 Flyers 1 0 0 1

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI Kevin Hayes (9) PP (Travis Konecny, Tony DeAngelo) 15:46

2nd Period

WSH TJ Oshie (5) PP (Dylan Strome, Evgeny Kuznetsov) 3:51

3rd Period

WSH Strome (6) (John Carlson, Erik Gustafsson) 9:19

WSH Alex Ovechkin (14) EN (Anthony Mantha, Carlson) 18:25

WSH Ovechkin (15) EN (Kuznetsov, Conor Sheary) 19:51

Game Statistics Capitals Flyers Shots 27 30 Power Play 1/4 1/3 Hits 20 33 face off % 53.6% 46.4% Giveaways 8 4 Takeaways 9 3 Blocked Shots 9 22 Penalty Minutes 6 8

Kevin Durso is Flyers Insider for 97.3 ESPN and Flyers editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kevin_Durso.

