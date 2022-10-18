Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin Scores First Goal Of The Season, Career No. 781 is Power-Play Vs. Canucks

The Great Eight wasted no time getting on the board Monday night as the Capitals clashed with the Vancouver Canucks at Capital One Arena. Captain Alex Ovechkin scored his first goal of the season, which marked career goal No. 781.

Just fifty-six seconds into the opening frame, Ovechkin (1) gave the Capitals an early 1-0 lead on the man advantage. Wingers Marcus Johansson (1) and Dylan Strome (3) assisted.

Nature is Healing

The 37-year-old is now 21 goals away from the second-most goals in NHL history, which is now held by Gordie Howe (801).

Additionally, Ovechkin is six goals shy of passing Howe (786g) for the most goals with one franchise in NHL history.

Johansson’s assist marked his second point (1g, 1a) in his last three games. Strome has recorded three assists in four games with Washington and has factored in on both of the Capitals’ power play goals this season.

By Della Young