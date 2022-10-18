Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin Scores First Goal Of The Season, Career No. 781 is Power-Play Vs. Canucks

The Great Eight wasted no time getting on the board Monday night as the Capitals clashed with the Vancouver Canucks at Capital One Arena. Captain Alex Ovechkin scored his first goal of the season, which marked career goal No. 781.

Just fifty-six seconds into the opening frame, Ovechkin (1) gave the Capitals an early 1-0 lead on the man advantage. Wingers Marcus Johansson (1) and Dylan Strome (3) assisted.

The 37-year-old is now 21 goals away from the second-most goals in NHL history, which is now held by Gordie Howe (801).

Additionally, Ovechkin is six goals shy of passing Howe (786g) for the most goals with one franchise in NHL history.

Johansson’s assist marked his second point (1g, 1a) in his last three games. Strome has recorded three assists in four games with Washington and has factored in on both of the Capitals’ power play goals this season.

By Della Young

About Della Young

Della Young is an aspiring novelist and screenwriter who earned a BFA in Creative Writing from Full Sail University in 2021. She is currently Pursuing a Master of Arts in Screenwriting from Regent University. Della comes from a family of big Capitals fans and became inspired to start writing for hockey in 2019. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling, cooking, and working on both sides of the camera. Follow Della on Twitter: @dellayoung

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button