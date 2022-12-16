Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin joins Howe, Gretzky in NHL’s exclusive 800-goal club

Gretzky. Howe. Ovechkin.

The NHL’s 800-goal club has gained a new member. Alex Ovechkin became just the third player in league history to score 800 goals Tuesday, scoring a hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks to move within one of Gordie Howe for the No. 2 spot on the all-time leaderboard.

Ovechkin, 37, is the first player to score at least 800 goals all with one franchise, extending the record he set earlier this season. His historic tally also marked his 20th of the 2022-23 season, extending his streak of 18 consecutive seasons with at least 20 goals.

It took Wayne Gretzky 231 games to make the jump from 700 to 800 while Howe did it in 256, but Ovechkin outpaced them both by requiring just 162 games to complete the feat. The Capitals Winger has put himself within striking distance of the all-time goals record by continuing his prolific scoring pace well into his 30s. He’s scored 325 times since turning 30, the fourth-most ever.

Howe was the first player to break the 800 threshold, returning from a six-year stint in the now-defunct World Hockey Association for one season with the Hartford Whalers for the 1979-80 season at 51 years old to score the 14 goals he needed to hit the mark. It would be 14 years before Gretzky joined him. Now, Ovechkin has done so 29 years later.

Ovechkin needs just one more to tie Howe at 801 before the only player left in front of him is Gretzky at 894. On pace to score about 44 goals this season, he would need to average just over 23 goals per year the next three seasons to pass Gretzky on his current contract with Washington.