Capital High School Girls Volleyball Sweeps Timberline

The Timberline High School Girls Volleyball team traveled to West Olympia Tuesday, October 25 for a 3A South Sound Conference match to take on Capital who defeated them three games to none. Capital (7-5, 3A SSC 6-4) took the match with set wins of 25-6, 25-23, and 25-18. Timberline (5-7, 3A SSC 4-6) led the second set and looked to even the match, but Capital grabbed the momentum late and blitzed past the Blazers to take a two set to none lead. The inability to close out the second set seemed to deflate Timberline who struggled to be consistent in the final set.

Capital Cougar head Coach Katie Turcotte, was proud of how her team played steady through the match. “We were playing a little nervous in that second set and we took a time out and we had to reset and I told them to focus on better communication and just focus on one point at a time,” Turcotte stated. “We still have a lot of volleyball to play and as long as we maintain our level of play and keep the positive energy we have a great opportunity to return to districts.”

For Timberline head coach Matt Monnastes, it was a match filled with positives and negatives for his team. “We were Rebuilding Tonight and there were some great glimpses of awesome play,” recalled Monnastes. “We are learning how to be more consistent and will continue to grow and work on that.”

Both teams have four league games remaining before WIAA District play begins in mid-November. Timberline ends league play Tuesday, November 8 when they travel to their rival, North Thurston. Capital ends the year away on November 8 at Central Kitsap.