Capital City volleyball wins program’s first tournament title

ELDON — It was a perfect Saturday for the Capital City Lady Cavaliers.

The Capital City volleyball team brought home its first tournament championship, finishing first out of eight teams in the Eldon Tournament with a 6-0 record.

In pool play, Capital City won all three matches, sweeping Boonville (25-12, 25-13), Eugene (25-22, 27-25) and Southern Boone (35-33, 25-17).

In bracket play, Capital City started with a 25-23, 25-14 first-round win against Montgomery County. The Lady Cavaliers then avenged a loss earlier this season to Eldon, edging the Lady Mustangs in three sets 23-25, 25-23, 25-18 in the semifinals.

It was Capital City’s first win in seven tries against Eldon during the past four seasons.

In the Championship match, Capital City also won in three sets against Eugene. The Lady Eagles won the first set 25-21, but the Lady Cavaliers responded to win the second set 25-16 and the third set 25-15 to claim the tournament title.

Grace Marshall, who surpassed 1,000 career assists last week, led the Lady Cavaliers with 136 assists in the six matches.

Addison Jones had a team-high 103 digs, followed by Ruby Sprenger with 82 digs. Ava Meinhardt had a team-best 47 kills and Reagan Carel added 41 kills.

Meinhardt had 20 blocks and Michelyn Appiah posted 15 blocks. Sprenger and Carel added eight and seven aces, respectively.

Capital City (15-11-1) will host Centralia for its final home match of the season tonight. The freshman and JV matches begin at 5:30 pm, followed by the varsity match at 6:45 pm