Capital campaign continues for Kansas Free for Arts

Kansas Free for Arts continues the early stages of a three-year, nearly $3 million capital campaign.

Director Hank Osterhout says there are several goals for this effort. In part, it’s designed to bolster programs and solidify the concert schedule. It’s also designed to give Kansas Free for Arts a permanent home, preferably in downtown Emporia.



Osterhout has one address in mind, but nothing has been signed yet.

Speaking of concerts, Kansas Free for Arts has announced its Winter 2023 concert series, with the first event at the Emporia Arts Center on Jan. 20 and featuring Dance Monkey Dance and John Depew. Possessed by Paul James will headline the Feb. 18 performance at the Lyon County History Center with Filthy Frank also performing. Concert supporter passes are available for all the shows.

In addition, Osterhout says almost 10 bands for the upcoming Halfway to Everywhere Music and Arts Festival are confirmed for the event in early September.

For more information about the capital campaign, Halfway to Everywhere or the winter concerts, go online to ksfreeforarts.org.