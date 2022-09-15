Capital Arts gets ‘Up Close and Personal’

What is that?

Capital Arts’ interactive exhibit, “Up Close and Personal,” leaves it for you to decipher.

Capital Arts staff challenged artists to create or manipulate a new or past piece to capture an item of their choice in great detail. Think macro or up close. The method was up to the artists. The collection will include a range of media, from photos to paintings and anything else artists choose to submit.

Executive Director Sarah Scheffer encourages people of all ages to engage with the display.

“This exhibition is for the whole family,” she said. “Anything that gets kids to look at art and think about it a little more, even if it’s just for a guessing game, there isn’t any harm in that, right?”

A reception will take place 5-7 pm Sept. 22 at Capital Arts Gallery, 1203 Missouri Blvd. Families, artists and patrons are welcome to guess what each item represents. Whoever guesses the most images correctly will receive a free Pottery class for two from Capital Arts.

This is a juried show, meaning each installation will be scored on its ability to successfully obscure its image.

Although the application window for this show has closed, Capital Arts does exhibitions every year. The upcoming exhibition “Tiny” requires art submitted to be 8 inches or less. The exhibit will be displayed in November. For those interested, entry is free. A form will need to be filled out on the Capital Arts website with an attached image of the work. Registration dates are determined depending on the show.

Capital Arts encourages all artists, regardless of age or occupation, to submit work. “Up Close and Personal” features art from professional artists and those who pursue art as a hobby.

If you aren’t an artist but are looking for an opportunity to support the arts in the community, Capital Arts is looking for volunteers. To keep gallery doors open, the organization needs volunteers to monitor galleries, sweep the floors, hang exhibits and more. You can contact Volunteer coordinators at 573-635-8355, [email protected] or online at capitalarts.org/volunteer.

If art is not your thing, Scheffer urges you to reconsider.

“Even if you think you hate art, I would like you to come in, take a look and decide if you actually hate art,” she said.

“Up Close and Personal” is $5 for Capital Arts members and $10 for non-members. The exhibit opens today and will be displayed until Nov. 6. Hours are 10 am-3 pm Tuesdays, 11 am-1 pm Thursdays, 11 am-5:30 pm Fridays and 10 am-1 pm Saturdays.