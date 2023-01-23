Capital Area United Way exceeds 2022-23 capital campaign goal

JANUARY 23, 2023:

The Capital Area United Way has surpassed its 2022-23 capital campaign goal.

The goal was $560,000.

Executive Director Holly Wade says the “Do Good. Live United.” fundraising effort raised over $586-thousand ($586,394.55). She says Capital Area United Way handles the fundraising so its 16 partner agencies can focus on their missions to support people in need.

CAUW partner agencies are:

American Red Cross, Oahe Chapter Capital Area Counseling Services Central SD Child Assessment Center Community & Youth Involved Center Feeding South Dakota Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons Growing Up Together Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center Oahe Child Development Center Oahe Family YMCA Pierre Area Referral Service Sioux Council Boy Scouts South Dakota Discovery Center Southeast Community Center The Right Turn Urban Indian Health

CAUW community impact programs:

Girls on the Run/Girls on Track The Imagination Library Delta Dental Mobile Program The Lions Club Vision Screening Program Project HERO Say Yes to the Dance

NOVEMBER 2022:

Capital Area United Way is halfway to its goal for the 2022-23 “Do Good. Live United.” fundraising campaign.

Executive Director Holly Wade she’s happy to be at $280,000 at this point in the effort.

Wade says Capital Area United Way handles the fundraising so its 16 partner agencies can focus on their missions.

Wade says there are a couple ways to donate.

Many of the partner agencies apply for grants, which often come with restrictions on how the money has to be spent. Wade says the money they received through Capital Area United Way allows more flexibility for how the dollars are used.

CAUW’s campaign goal for 2022-23 is $560,000. The campaign will continue through Dec. 31, 2022. If you would like to Donate to Capital Area United Way, you can:

CAUW community impact programs: