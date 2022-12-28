Cape May Tech girls basketball edges Cumberland in OT: Roundup

Press staff reports



Sabrina Little scored 12 points for Holy Spirit and Angelina Bell had all nine of her points in the fourth quarter. Kieran Brewster and Kendall Murphy each added eight points.

The Cape May Tech girls team beat Cumberland Regional 57-55 in overtime in the Todd Jorgensen Memorial Showcase game at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic at the Wildwoods Convention Center on Tuesday.

The Hawks evened their record at 1-1 by outscoring Cumberland 11-9 in the extra period.

Alyssa Gery and Samantha Kretschmer scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Tech. McKenna Anderson contributed 10 points, including four in overtime. Hayli Estes scored seven points, and Marley Wetzel and Amanda Daino each added six. Emma Drumm scored five.

Dinaya Brisbane led Cumberland (0-4) with 16 points, including five in overtime. Grace Albert scored 14 points, and Mikaylynn Joslin hit three 3-pointers for her nine points. Gabriella Albert added eight points, and Isabella Albert and Addie Weist both scored four.

John Pierantozzi Showcase game

Bensalem (Pa.) 47, Oakcrest 6: Amber Howard scored 11 points for Bensalem. Nazeerah Allen had all six points for Oakcrest

Jack Buchanan Showcase game

Methacton (Pa.) 46, Berks Catholic (Pa.) 42: No further information was immediately available.

Crest Savings Bank Showcase game

McDonogh School (d.) 56, St. Joseph’s by the Sea (NY) 38: No further information was immediately available.

Well. 4 Mainland Regional 50, Lenape 42: Kasey Bretones and Ava Mazur each scored 18 points for Mainland (6-0), which is No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, at Southern Regional. The Mustangs led 22-20 at Halftime and outscored Lenape 28-22 in the second half. Bretones scored nine points in the fourth quarter, and Mazur had seven in the third quarter. Sydney Stokes added seven points, Bella Mazur five.

SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic

Hammonton 68, Kingsway Regional 50: Emma Peretti led Hammonton (2-3) with 22 points and 10 rebounds to go with five assists in the game, which was at Clearview Regional. Ava Divello scored 15 points and had nine rebounds and four assists. Giada Palmieri added 14 points and three steals, and Shamaya Simola contributed 10 points, four rebounds and six steals. Kiley Kozlowski had seven points and five assists. Kingsway fell to 0-5.

ACIT 39, Salem Tech 30: Alani White led the Red Hawks (1-3) to their first win with 14 points. Zion Stewart had nine points and three blocks, and Chayley Williams scored eight and had 10 rebounds. Nataly Trinidad Lopez added five points. For Salem Tech (1-4), Jordana Fredo and Carly Santimaw scored 12 and 11, respectively.

Cedar Creek 51, Palmyra 43: Emonie Taylor led Cedar Creek (2-2) with 16 points and Emily Seltzer had 11. Nyasia Hill added seven, and Mia McColl and Jada Hill had six apiece. The Pirates outscored Palmyra 30-19 in the second half. The Panthers dropped to 3-2.

Red Bank Catholic 70, Lacey Township 12: Christina Liggio topped RBC (5-0) with 15 points, and Addy Nyemchek had 12. For Lacey (2-3), Reece Paget scored five, Reece Coon four and Riley Mahan three.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Boardwalk Basketball Classic Bill Osborn Memorial Bracket

Well. 4 Bishop Eustace 61, St. Joseph 44: James Iannelli topped Bishop Eustace with 19 points in the bracket semifinal game. For the Wildcats, Shamar Cox led with 16, and Arnaldo Rodriguez had 12. Jason Umosella contributed six, and Aidan Hobson and Adrian Smith each had four.

Bishop Eustace, ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, will play Pemberton at 2:30 pm Wednesday in the bracket Championship game. St. Joseph will face Ocean City at 1 pm in the consolation game.

Pemberton 53, Ocean City 49: Adrian Lemmons and Kazi Fontaine scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, for Pemberton in the semifinal game. Elijah Zapata-Smalls added nine, and Dekari Harrell had seven. Sean Sakers scored 15 for Ocean City, and Omero Chevere and Dylan Schlatter each had 11. Pat Grimley and Charlie LaBarre scored four apiece.

Dave Lewis Memorial Bracket

Boys Latin of Philadelphia 61, Triton Regional 49: Perry Fields scored 20 for Boys Latin in the Championship game.

Atlantic Christian 53, Oakcrest 45: Noah Stokes led Atlantic Christian with 20 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, in the consolation game. Sam Glancey added 11, and Noah Gibbs had eight. For Oakcrest, Shamir Jones scored 13. Jack O’Brien had 11, and William Grayson added six.

Haddon’s Showcase at Haddonfield

Well. 7 Egg Harbor Township 70, Palmyra 34: DJ Germann topped all scorers with 23 points for EHT, which is No. 7 in the Elite 11. The Eagles (4-1) led 29-14 at halftime. Jay-Nelly Reyes added 15, and Christian Rando had nine. Jamil Wilkins contributed seven, Jake Harp six and Keion Elliot five. Reed Wells scored 13 for the Panthers (1-3).

Nottingham 78, Absegami 58: JP Dickerson topped all scorers with 30 points for Nottingham (3-2) and Jordan Raba had 18. For Absegami (2-3), Jeremiah Akpassa led with 18, and Charles Jerkins had 12. Hassan Bey scored nine, Rameer Pender six.

Other games Lower Cape May 72, Hammonton 52: Archie Lawler and Macky Bonner scored 21 and 20 points, respectively, for visiting Lower (3-0). Mike Cronin added nine points and Jacob Bey had eight. Braswell Thomas contributed seven, Kamauri Wright four and Ty Bonner three.

For Hammonton (3-2), Nic Johnson scored 14, and Kenny Smith had 13. Tyler Lowe contributed eight points, and Ta’Vonne Barber and Joseph Gillen each added six.