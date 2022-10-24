Cape Henlopen Elks golf event raises $5K for veterans’ causes

Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge 2540 held its second golf outing to benefit Veterans Oct. 7, at Mulligan’s Pointe in Georgetown.

With blue skies and full sun over Mulligan’s Pointe in Georgetown, the event was fully subscribed with 28 foursomes and 40 sponsors.

Representatives from Canines Assisting Service Heroes were on hand to receive a $1,000 donation check from Cape Henlopen Elks to support their training of service dogs for Veterans living with PTSD.

To open the tournament, Lani Spahr played bagpipes, making a dramatic entrance coming in from the 9th hole. They wore the full bagpiper garb with a kilt of air force blue plaid.

Introductory remarks were made by Bob Trafton, Veterans committee chair, followed by a prayer from Betty Ann Kortlang, Elks Lodge chaplain. Joy Lynn Schreck, Elks Lodge leading knight, Sang the “The Star Spangled Banner.” The bagpipes played as everyone dispersed to their starting holes.

The play for the day was a scramble format with a shotgun start. There were cash prizes totaling $1,100 awarded for top men’s, women’s and couples teams, closest to pin, straightest drive, putting contest and the pot o’ gold.

With the goal of generating funds to support local veterans, the outing netted more than $5,000 to be distributed for various local veterans’ charitable needs.

“The success of this event enables the Veterans committee to continue and expand our support of veterans’ needs in Sussex County,” said Trafton. In addition to Canines Assisting Service Heroes, some veterans’ organizations receiving Elks support in the recent past include Delaware Veterans Home, Delaware Tech Veteran scholarship, Home of the Brave and Frets4Vets music Scholarship for a Veteran with PTSD.

More than 40 sponsors provided services, products, cash donations and hole sponsorships. There were lots of products for the silent auction and the 50/50 raffle.

Low-gross Prize winners were: for men, Keith Landers, Art Whaley, Rick Whaley and Alan Wagensnike; women, Kelly Barber, Dottie Pope, Ann Vietch and Stephanie Castaldi; and couples, Janet Evancho, George Evancho, Suzy Hornyak and John Hornyak.

Closest to the pin prizes went to Stephanie Castaldi, hole 6; Janet Evancho, hole 13; and Rick Whaley, hole 15. The pot o’ gold for hole 3 went to Paul Duca. Tom Scanlan won the putting contest.

After play, everyone proceeded to the Elks Lodge in Lewes for appetizers of Swedish meatballs, and cheese and pepperoni trays, followed by a dinner of root-beer soaked ham slices, baked chicken breasts, scalloped potatoes and green beans. A variety of desserts finished off the evening meal.