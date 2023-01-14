Cape Fear brings beach volleyball and nationally ranked players to Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Volleyball is an extremely popular sport in Southwest Florida. Most of the time, the game is played indoors. However, Cape Fear Volleyball is bringing the sport from the court to the beach.

“Yes, indoor is king right now, but beach is making its way up quickly,” Director of the Cape Fear Beach Program, Cody Dunn, said.

That growth led to Cape Fear starting a beach volleyball division three years ago. They bounced around Fort Myers from court to court. With limited practice time, the team knew they had to settle down and find a permanent home. This January, they did exactly that in Cape Coral.

“You can just see their faces; they’re in heaven,” Dunn said. “They’re doing what they love.”

Cape Fear is led by Dunn and Brad Strey. Dunn leads the beach program, while Strey is on the indoor side.

The premier player of the program is Vanessa Moriarty. The current high school sophomore started playing indoor volleyball in the sixth grade and then switched over to the beach in the eighth grade with Coach Cody.

“She came out here falling in the sand — looking like a baby giraffe,” Dunn said.

Moriarty is no baby giraffe anymore. She is currently ranked seventh in the entire country in beach volleyball players ages 16 and under.

“It means so much that all of my coaches and partners have trusted in me, trained with me, and stuck with me,” Moriarty said.

Moriarty’s success is now becoming an example for all of Southwest Florida.

“It’s great to show people that Southwest Florida, where there’s one beach club, that there’s that much talent here,” Dunn said.

Moriarty and the other Cape Fear Athletes combined to win over 30 gold medals just in 2022. They have proven to be the best of the best on our beaches.

Cape Fear will be hosting its grand opening Saturday, January 14, from 8 am to 5 pm There will be pick-up games, with food and prizes. The address is 326 SW 2nd Terrace, Cape Coral.