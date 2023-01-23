Cape Cod Times Needy Fund exceeds 2022 fundraising goal with $1.6 M

The Cape Cod Times Needy Fund exceeded its 2022 fundraising goal of $1,550,000 thanks to the continued generosity of residents and businesses across the region.

The total raised was $1,629,633.64, according to the Needy Fund Executive Director Susan Johnson.

“Just as much as we’ve surpassed our goals, and we’re thrilled about that, we are going to get that money back out into the community because the need hasn’t slowed down,” Johnson said.

“Our donors, their continued support and commitment to the Needy Fund is just amazing,” she said. “It’s really important to me that we have such a compassionate community.”

Donations ranged from $1 to $100,000.

The fundraising drive includes the summer campaign and the holiday campaign, which started around Thanksgiving.

Generally, 90% of what is raised is spent on programming and 10% on administrative expenses, based on 2021 data, Johnson said.

Who did the Needy Fund help in 2022?

There were 4,354 year-round Residents of Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket who were helped in 2022.

“The greatest need is still housing,” Johnson said.

Over 50% of the assistance goes towards keeping people housed, she said. The help with housing expenses is either rent or mortgage payments.

