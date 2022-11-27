Cape Cod high school girls volleyball rankings

The high school girls volleyball season has officially come to an end.

Dennis-Yarmouth and Barnstable were the two teams that made it the furthest. The Dolphins lost in the Division 3 state final game, 3-1, to Tewksbury. The Red Hawks lost, 3-1, to Newton North in the Div. 1 semi-final.

Overall, the Cape had eight teams make the postseason. The other six were Nantucket, Sandwich, Bourne, St. John Paul II, Sturgis East and Cape Tech.

Find out which of those six teams made the final cut in the last Top 5 rankings of the season.

1. Dennis-Yarmouth (19-6)

The Dolphins made it to the state Championship for the second consecutive season, despite losing last year’s Cape & Atlantic League MVP Lucy Swanson to graduation. Although they did not win in the end, they still had a good season, which included an 11-match winning streak during the regular season.

