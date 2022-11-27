Cape Cod high school girls volleyball rankings

The high school girls volleyball season has officially come to an end.

Dennis-Yarmouth and Barnstable were the two teams that made it the furthest. The Dolphins lost in the Division 3 state final game, 3-1, to Tewksbury. The Red Hawks lost, 3-1, to Newton North in the Div. 1 semi-final.

More:Dennis-Yarmouth volleyball comes up short in state Finals

Overall, the Cape had eight teams make the postseason. The other six were Nantucket, Sandwich, Bourne, St. John Paul II, Sturgis East and Cape Tech.

Find out which of those six teams made the final cut in the last Top 5 rankings of the season.

1. Dennis-Yarmouth (19-6)

The Dolphins made it to the state Championship for the second consecutive season, despite losing last year’s Cape & Atlantic League MVP Lucy Swanson to graduation. Although they did not win in the end, they still had a good season, which included an 11-match winning streak during the regular season.

More:Dennis-Yarmouth girls volleyball gets Revenge against ORR to return to state title game

Prior to the Championship match, they swept all four of their opponents (Diman, Groton-Dunstable, Medfield, Old Rochester) in the playoffs. Old Rochester beat them last year in the state final, so they did get some payback. This team was led by recent Massachusetts Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame head Coach Dru Sisson and senior Captain Grace Presswood. Presswood finished her final high school game with a career-high 33 kills, to go along with three aces and 17 digs.

2. Barnstable (19-3)

The Red Hawks are the most consistent team on the Cape, and possibly in the state. Since 2010, they have made it to the state semifinals every season except one (2021). They started the season off 10-0 and looked like the Powerhouse that they have been for the past decade. With MAVCA Hall of Fame head Coach Tom Turco at the helm, this team always has a chance at a state championship despite losing key Seniors each season. Barnstable will seek to get back to the state Finals for the first time since 2018 next year.

More:Barnstable High girls volleyball team’s season ends in semifinals against Newton North

3. Nantucket (18-2)

The Whalers did not suffer their second loss of the season until the playoffs. Under MAVCA Hall of Fame head Coach Andrew Viselli, Nantucket won nine straight matches on two separate occasions. They made it all the way to the Div. 4 Round of 8, beating Assabet Valley and Blackstone Valley 3-1 each. The Whalers season ended with a 3-0 loss to the No. 2 Lynnfield. The single loss during the regular season was to Div. 3’s top seed DY.

4. Bourne (11-11)

The trend continues with another MAVCA Hall of Fame head coach in David Moore. The Canalwomen started the season 0-3, but they started to click as the season went along. They finished the season as the No. 12 seed in Div. 5. They won their first-round Matchup with a Sweep over Sutton in the Round of 32. They were eliminated in the next round with a 3-0 loss to No. 5 Paulo Freire. Despite that, they fought hard to get into the Playoffs and get a win.

5. Sandwich (11-9)

The Blue Knights got their first playoff win since 2015 with a 3-1 win over Whittier in the Div. 4 first round. After that, Sandwich ended its season with a 3-0 loss to No. 3 Joseph Case in the Round of 16. The Blue Knights had their best start in school history with a 5-0 record. Despite the playoff loss, they can build off this momentum for next season.

Close call: Cape Tech (12-5) won its Div. 5 Prelim match with a Sweep win over Mount Alvernia. They fell to No. 4 Turners Falls, 3-0, in the Round of 32. St. John Paul II (13-5) lost their first-round matchup in the Round of 32 to Blackstone-Millville, 3-0. Sturgis East (9-8) lost their Prelim Matchup against KIPP Academy, 3-2.

Contact Courtney Jacobs at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: CJ_Journalist.