Cape-Atlantic League Tournament boys soccer quarterfinals, Oct. 18

Senior Gavin West scored twice and junior John Waddell had a goal and two assists as third-seeded Hammonton overpowered sixth-seeded Oakcrest 5-2 in the quarterfinal round of the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament in Hammonton.

Hammonton will next visit second-seeded Middle Township in the semifinal on Thursday.

Senior Carter Bailey and junior Marco Schiano each had a goal as well for Hammonton (10-5-3), which ended a three-game losing streak. Senior goalie Michael Darnell made five saves.

Senior Andrae Johnson and junior Jack O’Brien each scored for Oakcrest (8-2-3), which lost for the first time in six games.

St. Augustine 2, Ocean City 1

Fifth-seeded St. Augustine advanced from the quarterfinal stage with a 5-2 win over fourth-seeded Ocean City in Ocean City.

St. Augustine will next visit top-seeded Egg Harbor in the semifinal on Thursday. St. Augustine nipped Egg Harbor 1-0 in mid-September and lost 2-2 about two weeks later.

Alex Clark and junior Salvatore Coppola each had a goal for St. Augustine (10-5-2), which has won two of its last three matches.

Ocean City fell to 9-3-1.

