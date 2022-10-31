Cape art and justice group wins state grant to offer programs, events

HYANNIS — A new collective of four fledging arts organizations launched its first “house party” last week, using part of a $90,000 grant received through MassDevelopment.

The event at the Guyer Barn on South Street in Hyannis Featured music, art, Storytelling and special food with a diverse group of participants.

“We’ll be doing events like this,” said Mary George, co-director of the Cordial Eye Gallery which submitted the grant for the Arts and Justice Collective.

George and co-director, Anastaci Pacella, conducted a survey of a range of community members with its first grant of $15,000 in 2021 from MassDevelopment’s Collaborative Workspaces Program about a proposed new co-working space.

From left are: Miranda Alves of Cape Cod Voices, Anastaci Pacella of Cordial Eye, Erica Tso Haids of Belonging Books, Mary George of Cordial Eye, Tara Vargas Wallace of Amplify POC gathered for the u0022You Are [Not] Too Muchu0022 exhibit Oct. 20 at the Guyer Barn Gallery in Hyannis. They all collaborated on a grant for the Arts and Justice Collective.

What grant will mean for Arts and Justice Collective

“What emerged from that was a lot were looking for work space. They were looking for more collaborative space,” George said.

She also expressed interest in dance, food, artists of color and social justice issues.

The latest grant awarded by the TDI Creative Catalyst Grant Program and administered by MassDevelopment will provide the opportunity for three projects in the coming year, including monthly house parties, continued development of a Collaborative Workspace and a community arts center and the Arts and Justice Festival next buzzer.

