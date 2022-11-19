Canyons Village unveils public visual art installations￼

There are three new sculptures at Canyons Village. For his sculpture “Bluebird,” located near the Cabriolet gondola, Missouri-based Nathan Pierce looked to the resort’s many attributes, specifically the amount of sun it receives on a typical winter day. The resin fins refract Sunlight to the surrounding plaza.

Canyons Village at Park City Mountain has carved out a reputation as one of the world’s premier winter sports destinations. Now it’s adding a visual art component to its Canvas of skiing, snowboarding, dining, Lodging and shopping opportunities.

Canyons Village Management Association (CVMA) recently announced three installations, made possible by acclaimed sculptors Nathan Pierce and David Wiener and local partners, Harris 3D Studio and Identify Signs. These installations will connect visitors to the beauty and history of the Wasatch Mountains, according to Tony Tyler, partner at Canyons Village Developer Columbus Pacific and member of the Canyons Village Management Association’s design review committee.

“These are monumental, eye-popping pieces of art,” Tyler said in a statement. “There’s no doubt they will provide a vibrant addition to Canyons Village as a whole and serve as focal points where people gather.”

“Bluebird,” by the Missouri-based Pierce, is a colored-resin work that refracts Sunlight to the surrounding plaza near the bottom of the Cabriolet gondola.

The sculpture’s title is a term used to describe a ski day marked by a cloudless sky. The sculpture offers a different experience from one angle to the next, according to a press release.

Pierce, whose works can be seen in Chicago and Florida, conceived of the work while considering “outdoor adventures and natural brilliance,” he said.

Wiener’s “Grand Prix, tips its hat to Park City’s Olympic and ski racing history that he, as a Parkite, knows.

The three curved-column piece can be found between the Village’s Forum and the new Pendry Plaza.

It “honors the excitement and suspense of movement as it relates to winter sport and the reward of achieving beautiful, arcing turns on a mountain as extraordinary as Park City Mountain,” according to Wiener, whose background includes car design and auto racing.

David Wiener’s “Grand Prix” creation is inspired by Park City’s Olympic and ski-racing history, which the Parkite is intimately familiar with. The three columns represent gold, silver and bronze standings in sports.

“My choice of three Towers is inspired by competition and the gold-, silver- and bronze-winning positions in sport,” he said. “The circular oculus at the top of each tower represents the sun Shining down on each athlete carving turns on the way to glory.”

Canyons Village Design Review Committee, staff and key stakeholders selected Pierce and Wiener out of dozens of submissions by artists from around the country, according to a press release.

The group chose the two based on a set of criteria that included overall height (of the project), available footprint, and desired theme and/or materials used.

The third work, “The Ribbon,” was created by Harris 3D Studio in Salt Lake City and Identity Signs in Sandy, after John Simmons, Canyons Village Management Association planning and operations and design review committee manager, pitched a two-dimensional concept installation at the roundabout at the entry of Canyons Village.

“Ribbon” is one of three new sculptures that have been installed at Canyons Village. This work was created by Harris 3D Studio in Salt Lake City and Identity Signs in Sandy.

“All involved agreed this concept was the one — a simple-yet-complicated rendition of the logo that would greet all visitors who entered the Village,” said Brent Albers of Identity Signs. “And as they circle the roundabout, the more iconic it becomes. From straight-on, the piece is a simple example of the Park City logo. As you move around the piece, see the varying Arcs and slopes, the art becomes more complicated, yet simply endless.”

The sculptures are part of CVMA’s long-term public-art plan for Canyons Village that will include a self-guided art walk highlighting what the Village has to offer. Tyler said he hopes the works will “stimulate conversations and leave our visitors with a smile on their faces.”

Jocelyn Scudder, Arts Council of Park City and Summit County executive director, said her organization is thrilled to see new public art at Canyons Village.

“The beauty of public art is that it is accessible to all, and it allows artists to showcase this area’s unique sense of place and identity, while building community pride,” she said. “As an Arts Council, we strive to create opportunities where we can collaborate with community partners to provide professional opportunities for local creatives.”

John Simmons, planning and operations manager, said supporting the arts allows Canyons Village to share a “synergistic relationship between public art and winter sport” with its guests.

“As supporters of the Arts Council Park City and Summit County and partners on this project, we (CVMA) look forward to continuing to grow our public art program and invite art enthusiasts visiting from around the world to enjoy our offering,” he said.