Canucks prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki scores first preseason goal – Canucksarmy

It may only be early September, but Jonathan Lekkerimäki is already scoring goals over in Sweden.

Lekkerimäki, who the Canucks selected 15th overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, is getting into preseason Allsvenskan League action with Djurgärdens, the club he’s expected to have a big role with this season.

And today, he scored his first preseason goal, displaying exceptional puck handling ability and showing off his highly-touted shot-creating ability.

Jonathan Lekkerimäki (#canucks) scored his first preseason goal today🚨⬇️ Between the awareness, puck skills, and shot, it’s clear that he’s going to be lots of fun in Hockeyallsvenskan! pic.twitter.com/HucUhnj75P — Alexa Potack (@alexa_potack) September 6, 2022

Lekkerimäki played left wing on Djurgärdens’ third line last week and put up his first point of the preseason with a secondary assist on a five-on-three power play.

Unfortunately for him, Lekkerimäki’s goal happened today, so it didn’t make it into our Weekly in-depth Canucks prospects report Blackfish which dropped earlier this morning.

