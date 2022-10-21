Canton’s Partridge Run Golf and Country Club has a big revenue year

October 21—CANTON — The 2022 season at Partridge Run Golf Course was a winner, Golf Course Director Kevin R. Maginn reported to the village board of trustees Wednesday night.

“We had a great year,” he told the trustees Wednesday. “Better than the last three or four.”

Gross revenues at $370,176 were up 6% while green fee revenues at $161,765 were up 24% over 2021, Mr. Maginn reported.

Membership revenues at $86,366 dropped 11% which he attributed to players balking at an increase in membership dues this year.

“Overall, the 2022 revenues were a very good indicator that 2023 will be even better,” Mr. Maginn wrote in his report. “Hopefully the national economy controls stabilize and return to more normal trends.”

Mr. Maginn said the addition of Scott Nickerson as course superintendent in August will mean a lot for the operation in the future.

“The new addition of this gentleman here (Mr. Nickerson) will be a great asset to the golf course.”

“Kevin (Maginn) and I work well together, so that helps,” Mr. Nickerson said.

Mr. Nickerson took over when long-time superintendent Henry “Skip” Wason retired in September.

Wason had been working at Partridge Run since 1994.

“Scott Nickerson is going to make a difference in golf course presentation and maintenance on a daily basis through the entire 2023 season. I am looking forward to working closely with Scott to bring Partridge Run to the top regional venue,” Mr. Maginn wrote in his report.

While revenues looked good, the club’s lounge struggled this year.

“The lounge and restaurant this season were inconsistent in many areas mainly due to lack of help,” Mr. Maginn reported.

Golf courses need a consistent performance from its food Concession to be successful and because of a lack of qualified staff, the course suffered this year.

With over 100 Golfers per day visiting the course, the potential for success at a Concession is there, he said.

Story continues

In his report he suggested installing a gas grill on the deck with a limited menu designed for golfers.

“The BBQ Deck at Partridge Run for your next lunch or dinner with friends would be a very successful endeavor,” Mr. Maginn wrote in his report.

The last year of Mr. Maginn’s contract is 2023.

“I have no intentions of retiring,” he said. “In the spring of 2023, I would like to get the board’s feelings on another 5-year contract with me.”