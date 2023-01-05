Canton Youth Soccer Gets Fiscal Boost From Town

CANTON, CT — The town’s youth soccer club last week garnered a beautiful financial gift from the town to make sure it can continue teaching the beautiful game to local children.

The Canton Board of Selectmen Dec. 28 voted unanimously to authorize a $64,000 transfer of funds to the Canton Soccer Club. As a result, the club will be able to fund the irrigation and maintenance of its Memorial Field complex at 90 Powder Mill Road.

The transfer will come from the town’s allotment of American Rescue Plan Act funding that the federal government awarded to Canton as part of the Pandemic relief package. During a presentation prior to the selectmen vote, club officials briefed the town about why it needed some financial help from Canton.

Canton Soccer Club Field Coordinator Steve Savino explained the club is now getting proposals from two irrigation/turf maintenance companies. He clarified that the soccer club is taking over maintenance of the fields going forward and it is looking at doubling the cost for the first four years due to fertilizing, overseeing and new grass.

Savino said the current annual costs are $25,000, but the club expects costs to increase to $50,000 to $55,000. They said the club is planning to do fundraising and are thinking of increasing membership fees.