Canton sweeps NTL-I Awards in high school football | News, Sports, Jobs

Canton made a run to the state semifinals this year in Class A, so it’s no surprise that it was nothing but Canton being honored with the top awards for the Northern Tier League Large School all-star team.

Canton’s Weston Bellows was named the Player of the Year, Riley Parker was the Offensive Player of the Year, Hayden Ward was named Defensive Player of the Year, Gage Pepper was the Lineman of the Year and Canton’s coaches were honored as the Coaching Staff of the Year.

On the first team for offense were Canton’s Parker (running back), Mason Nelson (offensive line) and Cameron Brought (offensive line); Welsboro’s Joe Brown (tight end) and Jed Feldmeier (offensive line) and NP-Mansfield’s Sammy Lawrence (wide receiver).

Canton’s Pepper and Nelson (defensive tackles), Michael Davis (defensive end), Hayden Ward (linebacker), Hudson Ward (linebacker), Bellows (defensive back) and Bailey Ferguson (defensive back) were all first-team defenders. Also on the first-team defense was Wellsboro’s Joe Brown (linebacker).

Area players named to the second team included NP-Mansfield’s Karson Dominick (quarterback) and Jacob D. Johnson (offensive line); Wellsboro’s Conner Adams (versatility), Spencer Wetzel (wide receiver) Cameron Brought (defensive end) and Conner Adams (defensive back); and Canton’s Michael Davis (tight end and punter), Brennan Taylor (offensive line and linebacker) and Bailey Ferguson (kicker).

NTL-I ALL-STARS

Player of the Year: Weston Bellows, Canton

Offensive Player of the Year: Riley Parker, Canton

Defensive Player of the Year: Hayden Ward, Canton

Lineman of the Year: Gage Pepper, Canton

Coaching Staff of the Year: Canton

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Mason Lister, Athens; RB: Riley Parker, Canton; Clayton Smith, Troy. WR: Luke Horton, Athens; Sammy Lawrence, NP-Mansfield; TE: Joe Brown, Wellsboro; OL: Mason Nelson, Canton; Gage Pepper, Canton; Cameron Brought, Wellsboro; Jed Feldmeier, Troy; Kory Shucker, Troy. Q: Justice Chemicals, Troy. VERSATILITY: Weston Bellows, Canton.

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Karson Dominick, NP-Mansfield. RB: Riley Vanderpool, Towanda; Caleb Nichols, Athens. WR: Matt Macher, Athens; Spencer Wetzel, Wellsboor. TE: Michael Davis, Canton; OL: Jacob D. Johnson, NP-Mansfield; Brennan Taylor, Canton; Josh Nittinger, Athens; Varrius Farrell, Towanda; Jared Gunther, Towanda. Q: Bailey Ferguson, Canton. VERSATILITY: Conner Adams, Wellsboro.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DT: Gage Pepper, Canton; Mason Nelson, Canton. DE: Michael Davis, Canton; Mason Woodward, Troy; LB: Hayden Ward, Canton; Hudson Ward, Canton; Kory Schucker, Troy; Joe Brown, Wellsboro. DB: Evan Woodward, Troy; Matt Machmer, Athens; Weston Bellows, Canton; Bailey Ferguson, Canton. P: Justin Schoonover, Towanda.

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

DT: Jed Feldmeier, Troy; Josh Nittinger, Athens; DE: Cameron Brought, Wellsboro; Glenn Romberger, Athens. LB: Caleb Nichols, Athens; Josh Martin, Athens; Riley Vanderpool, Towanda; Brennen Taylor, Canton. DB: Will Shrawder, Towanda; Mason Smith, Troy; Conner Adams, Wellsboro; Luke Horton, Athens. P: Michael Davis, Canton.