Canton, Ohio high school basketball scores last night

Tuesday’s Highlights from Stark County-area high school sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

GLENOAK 77, OLMSTED FALLS 63 Reese Zerger totaled 15 points to pace four Golden Eagles in double-figure scoring as host GlenOak moved to 8-0 on the season.

Kenny Scott scored 13 points, while Ja’Corey Lipkins and Ben Davis added 12 points each for GlenOak. Lipkins played for the second time since aggravating a hip flexor injury against McKinley on Dec. 9.

Louisville's Hayden Nigro drives on Perry's Joel Brown during a boys high school basketball game at Perry on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

LOUISVILLE 60, PISGAH (NC) 31 Hayden Nigro hit four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 26 points to lead the Leopards to a win in the first round of the KSA Events Holiday Tournament at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee, Fla. Nigro is averaging 22.0 points over his last four games for Louisville (7-2), which earned its seventh straight win. Will Aljancic added 12 points and is 75 points from surpassing Chris Libertore’s Louisville career scoring record of 1,146. The Leopards face Timber Creek (Fla.) in Wednesday’s semifinals. Timber Creek beat Sun Valley (Pa.) 55-45 on Tuesday.

CANTON SOUTH 56, NORTHWEST 53 (OT) Led by Luke Simmons’ 19 points, the Wildcats survived some last-second dramatics by Northwest in regulation to earn a PAC-7 win on the road. Northwest’s Noah Harper banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to OT. Tavon Castle scored 14 points for South (4-4, 3-2). Poochie Snyder added 11, including two free throws with six seconds left in OT to extend South’s lead to three. Freshman Tyler Pappas led Northwest (3-5, 3-2) with 13 points. Chase Badger added 11.

MALVERN 56, MINERVA 30 Mitch Minor posted a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Hornets cruised to 8-0 with a home win. J’Allen Barino added 11 points for Malvern, which shot 48.9% from the floor. Garrett Gonzalez led Minerva (4-5) with 11 points.

Central Catholic's Luke Vlacovsky drives to the hoop with pressure from Cardinal Moody's Nick Pregibon in the first half at Central's home game with Cardinal Mooney Tuesday, December , 27.

CARDINAL MOONEY 41, CANTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC 38

Jibri Carter hit two free throws in the final seconds to help the visiting Cardinals hold off the Crusaders. Carter’s free throws came after Mooney missed the front end of two straight 1-and-1s. Central could not capitalize on the missed free throws and was unable to get a last-second shot off. Mooney (6-1) outscored Central 11-5 in the fourth quarter.

Jack Talkington scored 11 points and Luke Vlacovsky finished with 10 for the Crusaders, who have lost two straight after a 5-0 start.

