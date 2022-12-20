Canton, Ohio high school basketball scores Dec. 19-24

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FAIRLESS 60, SANDY VALLEY 32

SANDY VALLEY (4-4): Ward 1 0-0 2, Nicholson 1 1-2 4, Tucci 5 0-0 10, Petro 0 2-4 2, Faiello 2 2-2 7, Ritter 1 2-2 5, Horsley 1 0-1 2. Totals 11-31 7-11 32.

FAIRLESS (4-4): Brown 1 0-0 2, S.Snavely 4 0-0 8, Steele 6 2-3 15, Lyon 1 2-2 4, C.Snavely 2 2-2 7, Eberly 1 0-0 2, E.Cox 2 0-0 4, Ashton 5 4-6 16, A.Cox 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 10-13 60.

Sandy Valley – 12 – 7 – 5 – 8 — 32

Fairless – 16 – 11 – 19 – 14 — 60

3-Point Goals: Ashton 2, Nicholson, Faiello, Ritter, Steele, C.Snavely. Fouls: Fairless 8-6. Rebounds: Sandy Valley 16 (Tucci 6); Fairless 26 (C.Snavley 6, S.Snavely 6).

ALLIANCE 54, LYNDHURST BRUSH 30

LYNDHURST BRUSH: Williams 0 3-4 3, Ragsdale 0 1-4 1, Hightower 1 0-0 2, Vickers 4 2-3 10, Shiels 2 0-0 4, Ramsey 1 0-0 3, Mims 1 3-4 5, J .Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 9-15 30.

