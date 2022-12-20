Canton, Ohio high school basketball scores Dec. 19-24

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FAIRLESS 60, SANDY VALLEY 32

SANDY VALLEY (4-4): Ward 1 0-0 2, Nicholson 1 1-2 4, Tucci 5 0-0 10, Petro 0 2-4 2, Faiello 2 2-2 7, Ritter 1 2-2 5, Horsley 1 0-1 2. Totals 11-31 7-11 32.

FAIRLESS (4-4): Brown 1 0-0 2, S.Snavely 4 0-0 8, Steele 6 2-3 15, Lyon 1 2-2 4, C.Snavely 2 2-2 7, Eberly 1 0-0 2, E.Cox 2 0-0 4, Ashton 5 4-6 16, A.Cox 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 10-13 60.

Sandy Valley – 12 – 7 – 5 – 8 — 32

Fairless – 16 – 11 – 19 – 14 — 60

3-Point Goals: Ashton 2, Nicholson, Faiello, Ritter, Steele, C.Snavely. Fouls: Fairless 8-6. Rebounds: Sandy Valley 16 (Tucci 6); Fairless 26 (C.Snavley 6, S.Snavely 6).

ALLIANCE 54, LYNDHURST BRUSH 30

LYNDHURST BRUSH: Williams 0 3-4 3, Ragsdale 0 1-4 1, Hightower 1 0-0 2, Vickers 4 2-3 10, Shiels 2 0-0 4, Ramsey 1 0-0 3, Mims 1 3-4 5, J .Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 9-15 30.

ALLIANCE (4-6): Gants 3 1-2 7, Ford 2 3-3 7, A.Brown 0 2-2 2, E.Smith 4 0-2 10, Callock 6 3-4 16, P.Smith 0 0-2 0, Paaolao 2 2-3 6, Fannin 2 2-4 6. Totals 19 13-22 54.

Brush – 7 – 9 – 5 – 9 — 30

Alliance – 11 – 15 – 21 – 7 — 54

3-Point Goals: E.Smith 2, Callock, Ramsey. Fouls: Alliance 16-15. Rebounds: Alliance 27 (Fannin 8).

CANFIELD 49, MARLINGTON 48

CANFIELD (7-0): Harmon 2 0-0 5, McQuiston 2 0-0 5, Triveri 3 0-1 8, Sahli 3 1-2 8, Mcukleroy 7 1-4 18, Hritz 2 0-1 5. Totals 19 2-8 49.

MARLINGTON (7-1): Warner 3 0-0 8, Mason 6 1-3 14, Miller 3 6-8 12, Evanich 1 3-4 5, Collins 3 0-0 7, Gill 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 10-15 48.

Canfield – 9 – 17 – 11 – 12 — 49

Marlington – 19 – 8 – 10 – 11 — 48

3-Point Goals: Muckleroy 3, Triveri 2, Warner 2, Mason, Collins, Hritz, Sahli, Harmon, McQuiston. Fouls: Canfield 13-11. Rebounds: Canfield 26; Marlington 27 (Evanich 11).

BOYS BASKETBALL

MASSILLON 71, BARBERTON 39

(At Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland)

BARBERTON (0-5): Huth 5 2-2 15, Smith 1 0-0 2, Martin 2 0-0 5, Larry 1 0-0 3, Davis 1 0-0 2, Gibson 4 0-1 8, Macon 1 2-2 4. Totals 15-58 4-5 39.

MASSILLON (3-2): Collins 1 2-2 4, Knight 7 0-0 19, Stitt 1 0-0 3, Keyes 2 0-0 6, Slaughter 2 0-0 4, Greene 2 0-0 4, Newman 3 0-0 7, Manson 4 0-0 8, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Farrington 6 0-0 12, Thigpen 2 0-0 4. Totals 31-67 2-3 71.

Barberton – 8 – 8 – 9 – 14 — 39

Massillon – 16 – 18 – 19 – 18 — 71

3-Point Goals: Knight 3, Keyes 2, Newman, Stitt, Huth, Martin, Larry. Fouls: Massillon 10-4. Fouled out: Manson. Rebounds: Massillon 46 (Jackson 11); 21 Barberton.

CANFIELD 51, MARLINGTON 45

MARLINGTON (3-3): Himmelheber 4 2-2 13, Proctor 2 2-2 6, Miller 5 2-2 15, Heatherington 2 0-0 4, Yoder 3 1-3 7. Totals 16 7-9 45.

CANFIELD (4-2): Cruz 5 1-2 16, Weaver 3 0-0 6, Shapiro 1 0-0 3, McCune 3 0-0 6, Schneider 1 1-4 3, Russo 3 6-8 12, Heikennen 0 3-4 3. Totals 17 11-18 51.

Canfield – 10 – 11 – 15 – 15 — 51

Marlington – 13 – 7 – 13 – 12 — 45

3-Point Goals: Cruz 5, Himmelheber 3, Miller 3, Shapiro. Fouls: Marlington 15-10. Fouled out: Heatherington. Rebounds: Canfield 34, Marlington 34 (Yoder 12).

BOYS BOWLING

LOUISVILLE 2,455, LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 2,372

Two-game matches: Louisville (Emerick 237-191, Schwab 202-179, Horn 155-191, Yuhaniak 127-191, Geisey 157-151).

HOOVER 2.985, LAKE 2.822

High game: Abbott (Lake) 233. High series: Abbott (Lake) 441.

GIRLS BOWLING

LOUISVILLE 1,860, LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 1,619

Two-game matches: Louisville (Adkins 157-179, Lopez-Cruz 154-143, Denzer 136-149, Kennedy 128-119, Wenger 152, Reynolds 117).

LAKE 2,205, HOOVER 2,158

High game: Cunningham (Lake) 192. High series: Cunningham (Lake) 383.

Upcoming area sports schedule

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

All games 7 pm unless noted

Canton South at Carrollton, 6:45

Central Catholic at Young. Ursuline

Fitch at GlenOak

Ellet at Green

Howland at Louisville

Alliance at Woodridge

Claymont at Minerva

East Liverpool at West Branch

Fairless at Northwest

Tuslaw at CVCA

Manchester at Triway

Lake Center at Smithville

Brecksville at McKinley, 7:15

Sandy Valley at Garaway, 7:30

East Canton at Malvern, 7:30

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Akron East at Green, 5:30

Laurel at Jackson, 7

Brush at Alliance, 7

BOWLING

East Canton at Hoban, 4

Marlington at Lake Center, 4

Minerva at Louisville, 4

Perry at Green, 4

SWIMMING

Central Catholic, Crestline at Orrville, 6

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Mount Union at Ohio Wesleyan, 2

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Green at Massillon, 7

Dover at Lake, 7:30

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Indian Valley at Carrollton, 6:45

Perry at Stow, 7

Fairless at CVCA, 7

Manchester at Northwest, 7

Triway at Tuslaw, 7

Rootstown at Lake Center, 7

Lake at Hoover, 7:15

Louisville at McKinley, 7:15

Minerva at Malvern, 7:30

East Canton at Caldwell, 7:30

Sandy Valley at Dover, 7:30

Ridgewood at Tusky Valley, 7:30

WRESTLING

Marlington at West Branch, 6

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mount Union Holiday Classic: Northwest vs. Rocky River, noon; Manchester vs. Mogadore, 1:30; West Branch vs. Fairless, 3; Marlington vs. East Liverpool, 4:30; Alliance vs. Aquinas, 6; Jackson vs. Univ. School, 7:30

United at Carrollton, 6:45

Orrville at Canton South, 7

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Massillon at Lake, 1:15

WRESTLING

Barnesville at Malvern, noon

Massillon, Alliance at McKinley, 5

GlenOak at Mentor, 6

Sandy Valley at Highland, 6

Louisville at the Lake, 7

Coshocton at Tusky Valley, 7

SWIMMING

Jackson at McKinley, 5

GYMNASTICS

McKinley at Massillon, 6

FRIDAY, DEC. 23

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL

McKinley at Warren Harding, 6:30

Hoover at Young. Chaney, 7

Tusc. CC at Central Catholic, 7

Firestone at Perry, 7:15

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Louisville at West Branch, 1:30

Buchtel at Hoover, 2:15

Indian Creek at Tusky Valley, 2:30