Canton, Ohio high school basketball scores Dec. 19-24
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FAIRLESS 60, SANDY VALLEY 32
SANDY VALLEY (4-4): Ward 1 0-0 2, Nicholson 1 1-2 4, Tucci 5 0-0 10, Petro 0 2-4 2, Faiello 2 2-2 7, Ritter 1 2-2 5, Horsley 1 0-1 2. Totals 11-31 7-11 32.
FAIRLESS (4-4): Brown 1 0-0 2, S.Snavely 4 0-0 8, Steele 6 2-3 15, Lyon 1 2-2 4, C.Snavely 2 2-2 7, Eberly 1 0-0 2, E.Cox 2 0-0 4, Ashton 5 4-6 16, A.Cox 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 10-13 60.
Sandy Valley – 12 – 7 – 5 – 8 — 32
Fairless – 16 – 11 – 19 – 14 — 60
3-Point Goals: Ashton 2, Nicholson, Faiello, Ritter, Steele, C.Snavely. Fouls: Fairless 8-6. Rebounds: Sandy Valley 16 (Tucci 6); Fairless 26 (C.Snavley 6, S.Snavely 6).
ALLIANCE 54, LYNDHURST BRUSH 30
LYNDHURST BRUSH: Williams 0 3-4 3, Ragsdale 0 1-4 1, Hightower 1 0-0 2, Vickers 4 2-3 10, Shiels 2 0-0 4, Ramsey 1 0-0 3, Mims 1 3-4 5, J .Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 9-15 30.
ALLIANCE (4-6): Gants 3 1-2 7, Ford 2 3-3 7, A.Brown 0 2-2 2, E.Smith 4 0-2 10, Callock 6 3-4 16, P.Smith 0 0-2 0, Paaolao 2 2-3 6, Fannin 2 2-4 6. Totals 19 13-22 54.
Brush – 7 – 9 – 5 – 9 — 30
Alliance – 11 – 15 – 21 – 7 — 54
3-Point Goals: E.Smith 2, Callock, Ramsey. Fouls: Alliance 16-15. Rebounds: Alliance 27 (Fannin 8).
CANFIELD 49, MARLINGTON 48
CANFIELD (7-0): Harmon 2 0-0 5, McQuiston 2 0-0 5, Triveri 3 0-1 8, Sahli 3 1-2 8, Mcukleroy 7 1-4 18, Hritz 2 0-1 5. Totals 19 2-8 49.
MARLINGTON (7-1): Warner 3 0-0 8, Mason 6 1-3 14, Miller 3 6-8 12, Evanich 1 3-4 5, Collins 3 0-0 7, Gill 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 10-15 48.
Canfield – 9 – 17 – 11 – 12 — 49
Marlington – 19 – 8 – 10 – 11 — 48
3-Point Goals: Muckleroy 3, Triveri 2, Warner 2, Mason, Collins, Hritz, Sahli, Harmon, McQuiston. Fouls: Canfield 13-11. Rebounds: Canfield 26; Marlington 27 (Evanich 11).
BOYS BASKETBALL
MASSILLON 71, BARBERTON 39
(At Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland)
BARBERTON (0-5): Huth 5 2-2 15, Smith 1 0-0 2, Martin 2 0-0 5, Larry 1 0-0 3, Davis 1 0-0 2, Gibson 4 0-1 8, Macon 1 2-2 4. Totals 15-58 4-5 39.
MASSILLON (3-2): Collins 1 2-2 4, Knight 7 0-0 19, Stitt 1 0-0 3, Keyes 2 0-0 6, Slaughter 2 0-0 4, Greene 2 0-0 4, Newman 3 0-0 7, Manson 4 0-0 8, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Farrington 6 0-0 12, Thigpen 2 0-0 4. Totals 31-67 2-3 71.
Barberton – 8 – 8 – 9 – 14 — 39
Massillon – 16 – 18 – 19 – 18 — 71
3-Point Goals: Knight 3, Keyes 2, Newman, Stitt, Huth, Martin, Larry. Fouls: Massillon 10-4. Fouled out: Manson. Rebounds: Massillon 46 (Jackson 11); 21 Barberton.
CANFIELD 51, MARLINGTON 45
MARLINGTON (3-3): Himmelheber 4 2-2 13, Proctor 2 2-2 6, Miller 5 2-2 15, Heatherington 2 0-0 4, Yoder 3 1-3 7. Totals 16 7-9 45.
CANFIELD (4-2): Cruz 5 1-2 16, Weaver 3 0-0 6, Shapiro 1 0-0 3, McCune 3 0-0 6, Schneider 1 1-4 3, Russo 3 6-8 12, Heikennen 0 3-4 3. Totals 17 11-18 51.
Canfield – 10 – 11 – 15 – 15 — 51
Marlington – 13 – 7 – 13 – 12 — 45
3-Point Goals: Cruz 5, Himmelheber 3, Miller 3, Shapiro. Fouls: Marlington 15-10. Fouled out: Heatherington. Rebounds: Canfield 34, Marlington 34 (Yoder 12).
Approaching mile zone:Louisville boys basketball standout Will Aljancic is on the precipice of history for the Leopards
BOYS BOWLING
LOUISVILLE 2,455, LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 2,372
Two-game matches: Louisville (Emerick 237-191, Schwab 202-179, Horn 155-191, Yuhaniak 127-191, Geisey 157-151).
HOOVER 2.985, LAKE 2.822
High game: Abbott (Lake) 233. High series: Abbott (Lake) 441.
GIRLS BOWLING
LOUISVILLE 1,860, LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 1,619
Two-game matches: Louisville (Adkins 157-179, Lopez-Cruz 154-143, Denzer 136-149, Kennedy 128-119, Wenger 152, Reynolds 117).
LAKE 2,205, HOOVER 2,158
High game: Cunningham (Lake) 192. High series: Cunningham (Lake) 383.
Upcoming area sports schedule
TUESDAY, DEC. 20
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
All games 7 pm unless noted
Canton South at Carrollton, 6:45
Central Catholic at Young. Ursuline
Fitch at GlenOak
Ellet at Green
Howland at Louisville
Alliance at Woodridge
Claymont at Minerva
East Liverpool at West Branch
Fairless at Northwest
Tuslaw at CVCA
Manchester at Triway
Lake Center at Smithville
Brecksville at McKinley, 7:15
Sandy Valley at Garaway, 7:30
East Canton at Malvern, 7:30
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Akron East at Green, 5:30
Laurel at Jackson, 7
Brush at Alliance, 7
BOWLING
East Canton at Hoban, 4
Marlington at Lake Center, 4
Minerva at Louisville, 4
Perry at Green, 4
SWIMMING
Central Catholic, Crestline at Orrville, 6
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Mount Union at Ohio Wesleyan, 2
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Green at Massillon, 7
Dover at Lake, 7:30
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Indian Valley at Carrollton, 6:45
Perry at Stow, 7
Fairless at CVCA, 7
Manchester at Northwest, 7
Triway at Tuslaw, 7
Rootstown at Lake Center, 7
Lake at Hoover, 7:15
Louisville at McKinley, 7:15
Minerva at Malvern, 7:30
East Canton at Caldwell, 7:30
Sandy Valley at Dover, 7:30
Ridgewood at Tusky Valley, 7:30
WRESTLING
Marlington at West Branch, 6
THURSDAY, DEC. 22
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mount Union Holiday Classic: Northwest vs. Rocky River, noon; Manchester vs. Mogadore, 1:30; West Branch vs. Fairless, 3; Marlington vs. East Liverpool, 4:30; Alliance vs. Aquinas, 6; Jackson vs. Univ. School, 7:30
United at Carrollton, 6:45
Orrville at Canton South, 7
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Massillon at Lake, 1:15
WRESTLING
Barnesville at Malvern, noon
Massillon, Alliance at McKinley, 5
GlenOak at Mentor, 6
Sandy Valley at Highland, 6
Louisville at the Lake, 7
Coshocton at Tusky Valley, 7
SWIMMING
Jackson at McKinley, 5
GYMNASTICS
McKinley at Massillon, 6
FRIDAY, DEC. 23
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL
McKinley at Warren Harding, 6:30
Hoover at Young. Chaney, 7
Tusc. CC at Central Catholic, 7
Firestone at Perry, 7:15
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Louisville at West Branch, 1:30
Buchtel at Hoover, 2:15
Indian Creek at Tusky Valley, 2:30