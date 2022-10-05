Canton defeats Williamson in girls volleyball 3-0 | News, Sports, Jobs

It’s been a strange season so far for the Canton girls volleyball team. The Defending PIAA Class A Semifinalists have had to battle injuries through most of preseason camp and have rarely played at full strength this year. But, on Tuesday night, they showed what they look like when they’re clicking on all cylinders.

Canton rolled District 4 Class AA title contender Williamson on their home floor 3-0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-20).

“Injuries have been tough on us this year. They’re coming together. It’s just a matter of they need to play together,” Canton Coach Shelia Wesneski said. “The more they play together, then the more they’ll trust each other and the more they’re willing to work together and things like that. We just haven’t had a lot of time playing together this year.”

The difference in this team from a few weeks ago is stark. Two weeks ago against Class AA favorite North Penn-Liberty, they didn’t handle adversity well and it cost them in a 3-1 match they feel like they should’ve won. But that wasn’t the case Tuesday evening in Williamson. There weren’t any leads squandered like there were 14 days ago, just consistent volleyball played throughout.

“I think just our energy and our attitudes have improved. We had a very forgiving attitude this game and that definitely helped us push through,” Canton all-stater Aislyn Williams said.

Williams is coming off offseason knee surgery, and early on this season may have lacked some of her trademark explosiveness that makes her so dangerous. She was still contributing to the team in a big way with her great all-around game, but wasn’t getting off the floor as well as she had a year ago. That explosiveness was back in full force Tuesday evening. She had a triple double of 13 service points, 12 kills and 13 digs and hurt the Williamson defense from all over the court. Her run of four straight blistered serves for aces in the 2nd set turned a competitive set into a blowout in a span of about 60 seconds.

“I definitely have struggled these past games with my explosiveness. But I think this game went well and it felt good, too,” Williams said.

She wasn’t the only senior standout for Canton. Senior libero Marissa Ostrander played one of her finest scholastic matches, punctuated by an Incredible diving save, running 15 feet to a ball hit in no man’s land on a big point at 12-11 in the third set. She served well, too, and had 10 points to go along with her 16 digs. Altogether, the Canton Seniors of Williams, Ostrander, Jillaney Hartford, Allyson Butcher and Keri Wesneski combined for an astonishing 57 service points.

“We definitely practice our serving a lot during practice. It is a key aspect to our game. Our serving also carries our energy and if we do well serving we play well,” Williams said.

The first set was close until a big run for Canton behind strong serving from Wesneski and good hitting from Williams helped them open a 20-14 lead and they cruised home. After that blowout second set, Williamson responded and led 8-4 early in the third, but Canton once again took over with a 9-0 run punctuated by fantastic serves from Ostrander to go up 18-11 and shortly after the match was over.

Canton improves to 9-1 while Williamson drops to 7-3.