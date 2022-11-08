Canton Classics virtual football team finds home in Canton

Canton Classics virtual football team finds home in Canton

An aspiring professional race car driver and rising country music performer have brought virtual professional football to Canton.

The Canton Classics are co-owned by Kristian Aleixo, a driver from Indianapolis, and Adam Chance, who lives in Los Angeles and tours with Home Free.

The pair met in the virtual locker room for the San Diego Fleet, a team in the Simulation Football League. Within a year they owned a team in the league. Aleixo Suspects their flashy Careers helped him and Chance land the team, but a bigger factor was their decision to connect the team with Canton.

Canton is the Birthplace of the NFL and home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Aleixo researched Canton’s football history, learned about the Canton Bulldogs and how the NFL began in John Hay’s Huppmobile dealership on Cleveland Avenue SW.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button