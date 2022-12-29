Canton Central Catholic boys basketball banking on Fundamentals

PERRY TWP. — Central Catholic boys basketball Coach Matt Creamer never leaves a stone unturned.

Sure, many teams would love to be in the Crusaders’ position at this point in the season. They are 5-2. That’s something to be proud of.

Missed opportunities are another thing, though. Creamer saw plenty of chances for Central to beat Youngstown Cardinal Mooney on Tuesday. The Crusaders couldn’t take advantage of them in a 41-38 defeat.

“We just have to win the games we’re supposed to win, right?” Creamer said. “We gave up a homecourt advantage to a team who had to travel in the snow and ice.”

At 6-1, Mooney is no pushover. Still, the game was Central’s for the taking in the final minute.

Trailing by one, Central came up empty twice after the Cardinals missed the front end of two one-and-ones. The Crusaders still had a chance after Mooney grabbed a 3-point lead, but they couldn’t get off a final shot.

Seven first-quarter turnovers helped push Central into an early 10-point hole. Mistakes reemerged when their game was on the line.

“We just have to get back to some fundamentals of protecting the ball with possession,” Creamer said. “We have to dribble the ball smart. We let guys take the ball away from us. They stole our candy all night. You can’t do that. You can’t win ballgames doing that.”

To the Crusaders’ credit, they have been able to stay afloat most of the season short-handed. DaMonte DeGraffenried had been out sick, but was able to gut out seven points off the bench against Mooney.

“We haven’t had a full starting lineup the last four games because of the flu bug,” Creamer said. “Everybody gets it. Every team is going through it. We just want to get out of it.”

The holidays are giving Central a little more time to regroup. The Crusaders’ next game won’t be until Jan. 7 at home against unbeaten GlenOak.

“It doesn’t get any easier,” Creamer said.

No matter who lies ahead, Creamer hopes the Crusaders get out of their recent funk soon. They have lost two straight after opening the season with five straight wins.

Central has experience on its side. DeGraffenried and starters Ethan Ragon, Dylan Rouse and Jack Talkington are all seniors. Luke Vlacovsky is a talented 3-point shooter who gained some varsity experience as a freshman last season.

“We need guys to make sure they’re getting in here and doing things they need to do to get better,” Creamer said. “We had guys miss practice because of illness and holiday stuff. … We prepare, but not Everybody’s here for the preparation.

“That was my message at the end of the game. We go 3 to 5 on Thursday. Everybody needs to be here. Do you want to play? Be here so we have time to develop and keep working on that fundamental stuff.”

