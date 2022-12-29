Canton Central Catholic boys basketball banking on Fundamentals

Canton Central Catholic boys basketball banking on Fundamentals

PERRY TWP. — Central Catholic boys basketball Coach Matt Creamer never leaves a stone unturned.

Sure, many teams would love to be in the Crusaders’ position at this point in the season. They are 5-2. That’s something to be proud of.

Missed opportunities are another thing, though. Creamer saw plenty of chances for Central to beat Youngstown Cardinal Mooney on Tuesday. The Crusaders couldn’t take advantage of them in a 41-38 defeat.

“We just have to win the games we’re supposed to win, right?” Creamer said. “We gave up a homecourt advantage to a team who had to travel in the snow and ice.”

At 6-1, Mooney is no pushover. Still, the game was Central’s for the taking in the final minute.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button