Canton art show features abstract art, discarded items reimagined

Joe Ostrowske found himself stuck at home like so many others at the onset of the pandemic.

Working remotely, the president of General Transport in Akron was in need of relief. So he turned to a long-term interest in art that he rarely explored.

With his children now adults, the 56-year-old Canton Resident converted a bedroom into an art studio. Varying moods and passions flowed through his brush and the abstract imagery he painted.

“I believe you need to work both sides of your brain,” said Ostrowske, a 1984 graduate of Lake High School. “I feel that I work a lot for the logical side at work, but you’ve got to work that creative side, and I feel if I work that creative side, I’m more creative at work.”

Shown working in his home studio, Joe Ostrowske will be one of the featured artists at an exhibition opening Friday at Cyrus Custom Framing & Art Gallery in Canton.

But the Canton Resident didn’t envision his artwork being more than a hobby. When he took paintings to Cyrus Custom Framing & Art Gallery in Canton for framing, he was surprised when owner Christian Harwell told him he had sold one of his pieces.

“It was the biggest surprise phone call I ever got,” said Ostrowske, formerly of Akron.

Another of Ostrowske’s paintings had been sold to a friend’s interior design client. More surprise followed when Harwell approached him about a show.

Jo Westfall is a Featured artist in a joint exhibition opening 6:30 to 9:30 pm Friday at Cyrus Custom Framing & Art Gallery. Westfall's work includes assemblage pieces and paintings.

Ostrowske’s paintings will be presented at a joint exhibition from 6:30 to 9:30 pm Friday with Jo Westfall at Cyrus Custom Framing & Art, 2645 Cleveland Ave. NW. The artwork will be on display at the gallery through Jan. 30. Cyrus is open 10 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday and 11 am to 3 pm Saturday. The business and gallery are closed the first Saturday of the month.

Light hors d’oeuvres and wine will be served at the opening; a jazz trio will also perform.

“I was doing this as just a way to do something creative,” Ostrowske said of his artwork. “And then it’s a real Escape for me.”

“I was very surprised and very flattered,” Ostrowske said of the exhibition. “And then also very nervous because I never dreamed this would happen.”

Ostrowske paints abstract pieces, although sometimes he incorporates nature scenes and urban architecture. Nearly 30 works will be displayed at the exhibition.

“When I paint I always listen to music,” he said. “I’m inspired by music, and so whatever I’m listening to kind of influences what comes out on the canvas.

“When I have that blank canvas, it’s as much a surprise to me what comes out as to anyone else.”

Ostrowske dabbled in art following high school, inspired by Bob Ross’ instructional painting television show on PBS. About 10 years ago, he became interested in art again and took lessons from local painter Wanda Montgomery.

“When I paint, I do it with a lot of passion and energy, and I think it’s reflected in the paintings,” said Ostrowske, who often opts for bright colors while using acrylics.

Jo Westfall's assemblage art will be featured at a show opening Friday at Cyrus Custom Framing & Art Gallery in Canton. The exhibition also showcases Westfall's paintings, as well as the work of local artist Joe Ostrowske.

Robb Hankins, former president and CEO of ArtsinStark, said Ostrowske is an example of the vibrancy and broad reach of artistic expression.

“It reminds me that there are a lot of people who go home from their job each week and transform themselves into artists,” he said. “But no one hears about it. They make wood carvings, photography, stained glass, windows, poems, photography, paintings, etc.

