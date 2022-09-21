Cantlay Sees End To Hostilities Between LIV Golf And PGA Tour

Patrick Cantlay is convinced that it’s only a matter of time until the power struggle at the top of the game involving LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is resolved.

The American, who is competing in this week’s Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow for the USA, explained that he sees a less fractured future for the game, and cited other sports behind his reasoning. He said: “I think what gets lost in all this is that it’s been so contentious, and it seems like it just continues to be contentious. I would be surprised if there’s not some coming together intervention because I just don’t know of any sport, really, that has a legitimate fractured sport.

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

