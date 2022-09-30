Can’t-Miss Stage Events (Fall Arts Preview 2022)

1919

(Steppenwolf For Young Adults)

J. Nicole Brooks adapts Eve L. Ewing’s collection of Poems about “the Killing of Black teenager Eugene Williams in 1919 off the segregated Chicago lakeshore—and how this Tragedy reverberates today” in only the second production in Steppenwolf’s new in-the-round Ensemble Theater.

Starts October 4

Swing State

(Goodman Theatre)

A Swan song, perhaps, for one of Chicago theater’s most fruitful relationships, as the now-retired longtime Goodman artistic director Robert Falls Helms a world Premiere by Pulitzer finalist Rebecca Gilman, their sixth collaboration, this one “a contemporary portrait of America’s heartland in a time when it feels like everyone’s way of life is in danger of disappearing.”

Starts October 7

Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol LIVE

The acclaimed multimedia puppeteers return to Chicago stages in force this fall, beginning with “Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About A Terrible Monster” at the Chicago Children’s Theater starting September 10, and then they’ll bring their acclaimed online story about Scrooge to life on the Writers Theater stage for the holiday season. This first-time-with-an-audience production is so in-demand that Writers is giving subscribers exclusive first access to tickets.

Starts November 29