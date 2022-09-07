Can’t-Miss Design Events (Fall Arts Preview 2022)
1
Capturing Louis Sullivan: What Richard Nickel Saw
An exhibition presenting the work of Polish-American Architectural photographer and preservationist, Richard Nickel, who documented the design Philosophy and Legacy of Louis Sullivan, influential architect of the Chicago School, the “father of modernism,” and a mentor to Frank Lloyd Wright.
Through February 19, 2023, Driehaus Museum
2
SOFA Chicago
Returning to Navy Pier for the Sculpture Objects Functional Art and Design (SOFA) event, more than eighty galleries and Dealers from around the world highlight three-dimensional works—glass, ceramics, wood, fiber, jewelry, metal and sculpture—setting the tone for upcoming design trends.
November 3-6, Navy Pier
3
Design Chicago
The Midwest’s largest residential design conference featuring two days of events for kitchen, bath and home furnishings returns to Chicago with educational programming, exciting product launches and interactive presentations that give a glimpse into the year’s design future.
October 12-13, theMart
Greek-born Vasia Rigou is a seasoned journalist, editor and multimedia content producer largely on the subjects of visual art, culture, architecture and design. She currently serves as an Editor at Newcity, Chicago’s leading culture publication, as Writer and Copy Editor at the International Interior Design Association (IIDA) HQ, and regularly contributes to international architecture and design magazines OnOffice and ICON. She has experience creating content for brands and building conference Speeches and influential TEDx talks. Simply put: she’s fascinated by finding out the great stories behind the people, places and objects that surround us, and by sharing those stories with the world. When she’s not writing about art or looking at art—wine in hand—she makes lists for pretty much everything, drinks immense amounts of coffee and takes cross-country road trips every chance she gets.
Contact: [email protected] Website: www.rigouvasia.com