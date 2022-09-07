Can’t-Miss Design Events (Fall Arts Preview 2022)

1

Capturing Louis Sullivan: What Richard Nickel Saw

An exhibition presenting the work of Polish-American Architectural photographer and preservationist, Richard Nickel, who documented the design Philosophy and Legacy of Louis Sullivan, influential architect of the Chicago School, the “father of modernism,” and a mentor to Frank Lloyd Wright.

Through February 19, 2023, Driehaus Museum

2

SOFA Chicago

Returning to Navy Pier for the Sculpture Objects Functional Art and Design (SOFA) event, more than eighty galleries and Dealers from around the world highlight three-dimensional works—glass, ceramics, wood, fiber, jewelry, metal and sculpture—setting the tone for upcoming design trends.

November 3-6, Navy Pier

3

Design Chicago

The Midwest’s largest residential design conference featuring two days of events for kitchen, bath and home furnishings returns to Chicago with educational programming, exciting product launches and interactive presentations that give a glimpse into the year’s design future.

October 12-13, theMart