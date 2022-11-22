“Can’t Break an Already Broken Game”: NBA Fans Ridicule Polarizing Figure Ronnie 2K for Big Victor Wembanyama Claim

Ronnie Singh or Ronnie 2K is a polarizing figure and face of the brand NBA 2K series. He has made a name for himself in the sports and gaming world. But many times his very many perspectives and views constantly make the headlines. The NBA fans have ridiculed his recent claims about Victor Wembanyama. In the Rich Eisen Show, Ronnie 2K was excited to talk about the young sensation.

Interestingly, Ronnie labeled Wembanyama as a “freak NBA 2K” player. He is a fan of the French starlet’s ability to do everything and his performances. “He (Victor Wembanyama) is going to break our game,” Ronnie 2K added.

However, NBA fans have been disappointed with the game for a long time now. So fans mocked his statement and were quick to let Ronnie know that the game is already “broke.” One user tweeted, “Can’t break an already broken game.” Others echoed the same sentiments.

NBA 2K has come under backlash and has been criticized over the years. One of the biggest video game franchises in the world struggled with many factors including incorrect statistics, fewer customizations, technical glitches, and no in-game presentation. At one point, 2K only had play-making shot creators and paint beasts. Many described the game as stale.

The rise and rise of Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama’s rise to fame has been brick by brick. But how is it that each brick he lays, magically turns out to be a skyscraper at once? At each game, he has never failed to impress people with his buffet of skills. His chances of being the #1 pick for 2023 are high.

Interestingly, the hype around Wembanyama is so much, he has even NBA commissioner Adam Silver on standby. Silver described him as a “once-in-a-generation” player and stated that all the teams are on notice. Furthermore, they have already started shifting things in the league.

Perhaps, Ronnie 2K expects the same for his own company.

Victor Wembanyama is not in the game yet. He is currently in the French league and is part of the team Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans. This league is unavailable in the 2k series. But users can add him through the custom rosters.

Also, NBA stars LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Stephen Curry have showered praises on the young player. In fact, during a media interaction, Curry said that Wembanyamaa was like a 2K character.